Leonhardt Ventures Announces Issuance of Pioneering U.S. Patent for Multi-Modality Customized Bioelectric Treatment of Cancer

Mission Viejo, California, United States, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leonhardt Ventures LLC, a pioneer in developing bioelectric and biologic innovations for organ regeneration and healing, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a pioneering U.S. patent for its novel multi-modality bioelectric stimulation system for treating cancer.

This technology is exclusively licensed to CancerCell LTP, a Leonhardt Ventures LLC formative stage startup Licensable Technology Platform LTP, that is currently incubating in Leonhardt’s Launchpads, the company’s research and development innovation incubator. CancerCell had already exclusively licensed nine U.S. patents related to the bioelectric treatment of cancer from inventor Eleanor Schuler https://cancercellinc.com/list-of-the-issued-cancer-patents/. Leonhardt Ventures has also licensed to CancerCell a series of other patents, including ones for bioelectric inflammation management related to cancer treatment and combined bioelectric and biologics treatment for organ recovery and healing designed to be utilized after cancer tumors are eradicated to aid in the full recovery of affected organs.

Issued U.S. Patent 11,185,691 https://patents.justia.com/patent/11185691 Tumor Therapy with 20 issued patent claims describes these elements:

Real-time reading of bioelectric signaling and protein expressions of cancer tumors. Customized bioelectric signaling delivery based on real-time tumor reads. Specific bioelectric signaling sequences to jam communication of cancer tumors. Bioelectric signaling sequences for anti-angiogenesis protein expression to starve a tumor of blood supply. Bioelectric signaling sequences that change the surface proteins and electrical charge polarity to elicit an immune response to attack the tumors. Bioelectric signaling sequences to reprogram cancer cells to stop their spread Bioelectric signaling sequences for managing chronic inflammation and its links to cancer spread. Bioelectric signaling sequences of specific protein expressions such as klotho to suppress cancer spread and tumor growth. Bioelectric signaling sequences to regenerate an organ back to full health after cancer tumor eradication.

Howard J. Leonhardt, Executive Chairman and CEO of Leonhardt Ventures LLC and CancerCell LTP, and the primary inventor of this technology, said, “We are pleased that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued this patent that we believe to be pioneering. We have all lost loved ones to cancer. My mother, Penny, passed away from cancer in 1995 at 49 after a three-year illness. This fall, we lost Ken Evans, one of our highly-valued board directors, to cancer. The work we have undertaken for CancerCell is to honor them. Existing chemotherapy and radiation treatments are highly toxic, causing many short and long-term side effects. Treatments such as the emerging immunotherapies, while groundbreaking, only address one pathway for cancer tumor growth and have limited efficacy. Other electromagnetic therapies primarily jam communication signals and do not adequately address other issues. They are not customized for each patient in real-time as our treatment is designed to be. We hope that CancerCell treatment, as described in this patent and other patents we hold, will do a better job of not only eradicating cancer with fewer side effects but in also facilitating organ recovery and full recovery of health and quality of life and further, even reduce the risk of cancer relapse.”

About Leonhardt Ventures:

Founded in 1982, Leonhardt Ventures www.leonhardtventures.com, headquartered now in Mission Viejo, CA, is a venture creation lab and product invention development laboratory. The Leonhardt team patented, developed, manufacturing and brought to market the PolyCath line of cardiovascular balloon catheters in the 1980s, the TALENT stent graft, StentValve, ProCell stem cell and biologics delivery catheters, PENSIL intravascular lung, RadiCath electromagnetic radiation delivery catheters, and bioelectric stimulators for improving blood flow in the 1990s. Since then, the primary focus has been on combining biologics and bioelectrics for organ regeneration, healing, and recovery. In 2001, the Leonhardt team led the first-ever non-surgical repair of a human heart with muscle stem cells. 38+ related innovations have been developed to date. More than 600,000 patients have benefited from the company’s medical device and biotechnology innovations to date.

SeeÂ https://leonhardtventures.com/development-pipeline/ for the development pipeline of portfolio innovation assets, licensable technology platforms, and startups. All focused on a core Leonhardt IP platform in bioelectrics, endovascular and biologics

The Leonhardt team has over 800 patent claims issued, pending, in process, optioned, or licensed a partial list is available at: https://patents.justia.com/inventor/howard-j-leonhardt

On January 14th, 2022 Leonhardt’s Launchpads innovation and startup launch accelerator will hold its virtual DEMO DAY for 2021 graduating portfolio members – https://www.prdistribution.com/news/leonhardt-s-launchpads-accelerator-to-showcase-eight-innovation-assets-and-startups-at-2022-demo-day-2/8918030

See 2020/21 Leonhardt Ventures Annual Report >https://leonhardtventures.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/TV.pdf

About Leonhardt’s Launchpads: Based in Irvine and Mission Viejo, CA, with branches and subsidiaries in Minneapolis, MN, Pittsburgh, PA, Santa Rosa, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, Norwood, Australia, Porto Alegre, Brazil, and Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Leonhardt’s Launchpads is the innovation and startup launch accelerator arm of Leonhardt’s Ventures LLC. The 38+ innovations incubating in the accelerator utilize bioelectric and biologics-based therapies for organ regeneration and healing in five product groups: (1) Heart and Cardiovascular, (2) Brain, (3) Cosmetic and Personal Care, (4) Major Organ Regeneration, and (5) Cancer. The company strives to develop innovations to heal damaged and diseased organs and tissues with proprietary non-invasive bioelectric signaling. In advanced cases, biologics and more invasive therapies are incorporated when non-invasive means have not provided a full recovery. For more information, visit: www.leonhardtventures.com Also see Cal-X Stars Business Accelerator, Inc. www.calxstars.com

About CancerCell

CancerCell LTP is a pre-clinical-stage formative stage startup incubating within Leonhardt’s Launchpads innovation and startup launch accelerator. CancerCell’s lead product candidate is a multi-modality bioelectric cancer treatment protocol based on reading a cancer tumor in real-time and then delivering customized bioelectric signals to treat the patient’s specific cancer. The bioelectric signals jam communications of tumor surface proteins, elicit an immune response, starve the tumor of blood supply, and reprogram cancer tumor cells. Once treatment is completed, signaling sequences to reduce inflammation and aid healing and organ regeneration are delivered. For more information, visit:Â http://www.cancercellcinc.com For a list of Schuler patents exclusively licensed to CancerCell see:https://cancercellinc.com/list-of-the-issued-cancer-patents/.

Leonhardt related patents and patents pending exclusively licensed to CancerCell may be found here https://patents.justia.com/inventor/howard-j-leonhardt

Products are not yet proven safe or effective. Patents issued may be invalidated. Patents pending may not be issued. Company lacks sufficient resources to develop products fully or get them to or through clinical trials. Other firms with substantially greater resources have failed to develop successful cancer therapies. Products may have side effects not yet known. Company depends on outside suppliers and often adapts existing products to speed to clinic. Relationships with outside key suppliers may not be maintained. Company lacks sufficient resources in all forms to bring its products to clinic and will have to raise more capital which may not be obtained. By design all portfolio startups and innovation assets share resources of all types within Leonhardt's Launchpads and Leonhardt Ventures. Personnel are spread thin across many projects. Products may take many years if not decades to be fully brought to market if ever. Business model is to seek out a strategic partner/acquirer to license or purchase assets after first in human studies are completed.

