Leostream to Unveil Scheduling Feature at HPA Tech Retreat

Remote access platform empowers creative teams at media and entertainment organizations; Leostream presents at the Hollywood Professional Association conference to share best practices for deploying high-performance virtual editing stations at scale.

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leostream, a leading provider of remote access solutions used by media and entertainment creative teams, today announced plans to unveil its new scheduling feature for automated workflows at the 2022 HPA Tech Retreat taking place in Rancho Mirage, California, February 21-24.

As video editors and content creators are increasingly working from outside of the studio, robust remote access solutions are needed to boost effectiveness and efficiency. With Leostream, companies can fully leverage on-site editing stations and cloud workstations to best support remote talent or a hybrid workforce in a way that is secure, compliant, and seamless.

The new scheduling feature to be demonstrated in the HPA Innovation Zone automates scheduled access to high-powered workstations for groups of users, allowing organizations to emulate project-based editing bays for a globally dispersed user group.

“What’s unique about the media and entertainment industry are the requirements around content security and the costs and complexities associated with running graphics-heavy workloads remotely,” commented Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “Our M&E customers demand automation and ways to manage their remote deployments in the most compliant, cost-effective and simple fashion — the latest advancements to our scheduling feature delivers on all of these fronts.”

Critically acclaimed films and popular episodic TV series have been edited on hosted workstations facilitated by Leostream. Award-winning studios such as Framestore leverage the platform to mobilize creative teams remotely.

“By utilizing Leostream, we have been able to unify a large-scale deployment of hosted resources to 2,500+ animation and visual effects artists,” commented Christophe Meslin, Global Head of Technical Resources at Framestore. “Given the sheer volume of users logging into our system, we need as much control and automation as we can get. Advancements to the scheduling feature within Leostream is a great addition to the flexible policies that we are already using, and we’re excited to have these options to further customize our deployment.”

Leostream is moderating several HPA Breakfast Roundtables at the conference.

-February 22: Scaling Remote Post-Production Workflows

-February 23: Securing Remote Post-Production Workflows

-February 24: Maximizing ROI of Remote Post-Production Workflows

The Leostream team of remote access experts will be available in the HPA Innovation Zone from Monday, February 21 to Thursday, February 24, to showcase the new scheduling feature and the latest capabilities of the Leostream Platform.

About Leostream

Leostream provides the critical remote desktop connection management technology required for organizations to build successful large-scale remote access solutions. The Leostream Platform has proven to be one of the world’s most robust desktop connection management platforms with a remote access feature that allows today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs.

Press Contact

Randy Foster, VP Sales and Marketing, Leostream

sales@leostream.com

