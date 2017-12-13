Breaking News
Home / Top News / Lerman Firm Announces Investigation of Cornett-Beyer Ponzi Scheme

Lerman Firm Announces Investigation of Cornett-Beyer Ponzi Scheme

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Lerman Law Firm (Cathy Jackson Lerman, P.A.) announced today an investigation of the Chris Cornett – Heidi Beyer Forex Ponzi Scheme.  The Lerman Law Firm is investigating the use of IRA accounts through Equity Trust Company in Ohio to make investments in this Ponzi scheme, which had over 100 victims. 

Witnesses or victims of the Ponzi scheme who have information on the use of these IRAs to invest in the Forex Ponzi scheme are asked to contact attorney Cathy Lerman at [email protected] 

The Lerman Law Firm is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.  Cathy Lerman, principal of the Lerman Law Firm, is a recognized legal expert in the investigation and exposure of Ponzi schemes and other fraudulent investment schemes.  Ms. Lerman has been responsible for exposing numerous Ponzi schemes nationwide involving thousands of victims and has worked with prosecutors across the country to apprehend and obtain convictions against these fraudsters.  The Lerman Law Firm remains available to assist victims of Ponzi schemes and fraudulent investment schemes nationwide.

Contact:
Cathy Lerman
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.