Lerman Firm Announces Investigation of Kurt Barton Ponzi Scheme

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Lerman Law Firm (Cathy Jackson Lerman, P.A.) announced today an investigation of the Kurt Barton Triton Financial Ponzi Scheme. The Lerman Law Firm is investigating the use of IRA accounts through Equity Trust Company in Ohio to make investments in this Ponzi scheme, which had over 300 victims.

Witnesses or victims of the Ponzi scheme who have information on the use of these IRAs to invest in the Kurt Barton Triton Financial Ponzi Scheme are asked to contact attorney Cathy Lerman at [email protected]

The Lerman Law Firm is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Cathy Lerman, principal of the Lerman Law Firm, is a recognized legal expert in the investigation and exposure of Ponzi schemes and other fraudulent investment schemes. Ms. Lerman has been responsible for exposing numerous Ponzi schemes nationwide involving thousands of victims and has worked with prosecutors across the country to apprehend and obtain convictions against these fraudsters. The Lerman Law Firm remains available to assist victims of Ponzi schemes and fraudulent investment schemes nationwide.

Contact:

Cathy Lerman

[email protected]