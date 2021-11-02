Breaking News
Leroy Merlin Brazil Embraces Cloud Analytics with Qlik

Leading Home Improvement Retailer Adopts Qlik Cloud and Qlik Catalog to Help Accelerate Growth Through Trusted Data and Self-Service Analytics

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leroy Merlin Brazil recently migrated its full analytics efforts to Qlik Cloud®, enhanced by Qlik Catalog™, to support continued growth via trusted, governed data and self-service analytics.

Leroy Merlin is part of GROUP ADEO, a platform of companies dedicated to home improvement, covering everything from home renovation and decoration to DIY and kitchen utensils. The company has over 130,000 employees and supports 42 superstores throughout Brazil, which has seen a significant and continued increase in business due to COVID-19 and the rush for home improvement projects.

A longtime user of Qlik Sense®, the organization was looking to democratize access to data to help more of its in-store and back office employees make faster and better decisions through self-serve analytics to match the pace of growth the company was experiencing. An initial data literacy initiative, suggested and supported by Qlik with a focus on the company’s HR and Organizational Transformation areas, created great interest in providing analytics access to much more of the company. Leroy Merlin realized it would benefit from the scale and cost efficiencies of moving to Qlik Cloud to make data available to more of the company’s employees.

“We have seen a rapid growth in our business and need our organization to react effectively to demands so we continue to deliver high quality customer satisfaction,” said J.M. Benedetto, Chief Data Officer of Leroy Merlin. “We already saw great value in using Qlik in our core business. The self-service capabilities of Qlik’s cloud platform is a great fit for us to help spread data throughout the organization so our employees can collaborate on decision-making to continue to fuel our growth.”

As Leroy Merlin enables more of its employees with data, it wants to ensure that everyone is accessing and using relevant and governed information that they can trust. The organization has adopted Qlik Catalog to help provide the business with on-demand access to analytics-ready data, simplifying and accelerating the profiling, organization, preparation, and delivery of trustworthy, actionable data.

“Organizations like Leroy Merlin have seen tremendous value in leveraging Qlik’s cloud analytics to navigate the challenges of the pandemic while setting themselves up for continued growth,” said Eduardo Kfouri, VP and General Manager, Latin America for Qlik. “We look forward to working with Leroy Merlin to help them continue to democratize the access and use of data across the organization to support their increase in data-driven decision-making.”

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.   

