Lerøy Seafood Group ASA : INVITATION TO PRESENTATION OF 3RD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will announce the financial results for the third quarter 2017 on Thursday 9 November at 08:00 at Hotel Continental, Teatersalen 1, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo. The presentation will start with a delicious seafood buffet served at 07:45.

Please note that the quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET. The presentation will also be available on Norwegian web cast at 08:00 am and English web cast from 01:00 pm on www.leroyseafood.com

Please register with [email protected] before Wednesday 8 November at 12:00.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.