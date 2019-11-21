Breaking News
Home / Top News / Less inventory of homes amounts to fewer sales in New York State

Less inventory of homes amounts to fewer sales in New York State

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

October NYS Housing Statistics

October NYS Housing Statistics

October NYS Housing Statistics

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Against the continual backdrop of fewer homes on the market, homebuyers in New York State closed 12,408 sales during October, falling 4.1-percent from October 2018, according to the housing market report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS®.

Inventory of homes for sale dropped for the fourth consecutive month, falling 4.2-percent to 69,081 units and new listings inched lower as well, 2.3-percent to 16,457 houses.

Pending sales, however, increased 2.6 percent in New York State, totaling 11,844 units in October, and are up 2.6-percent in year-over-year comparisons to 108,699 homes.

The median sales price growth trend continued, climbing to $280,000 – an 8.1-percent increase compared to this time last year.

While interest rates did rise slightly, up 0.8-percent to 3.69-percent on a 30-year fixed mortgage, according to Freddie Mac, the rates are still one-percent lower than those in October 2018.

Additional data is available at http://www.nysar.com/industry-resources/market-data

Editor’s Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 60,000 of New York State’s real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®

Contact:
Scott Morlock
Director of Communications
518-463-0300×208 office
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aef2a650-9f52-4b63-a184-7fcae2423dea

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.