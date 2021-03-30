Breaking News
Less Lethal Ammunition Market to hit $1.2 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Some of the major less lethal ammunition market players are Security Devices International, Rheinmetall AG, Federal Ammunition, ST Engineering, Lamperd Less Lethal, Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, MAXAM Outdoors and Sellier & Bellot.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the less lethal ammunition market which estimates the market valuation for less lethal ammunition will cross US$ 1.2 billion by 2027. The falling safety situations, complex political issues, and communalism are driving the industry growth.

The manufacturers including Defense Technology are manufacturing the less lethal ammunition that has sponge nose to have minimum impact on the human body. Sponge nose enabled ammunition to have stabilized spin via the incorporated rifling collar and the 40 mm launcher’s rifled barrel and high-speed projectile. Additionally, the increasing demand for shotguns can be attributed to the featured offered by shotgun including the capability to have large payloads along with the ability to acquire targets easily. The shotguns are available in multiple gauge and it has ability to load diverse ammunitions such as bean bags and rubber bullets, will further drive the segment market share.

The law enforcement segment is likely to observe around 3% CAGR in less lethal ammunition market through 2027 owing to increasing militarization of police forces for implementing and maintaining law and order in the country. To control the public disturbances between different communities due to disagreements and increasing political issues are accentuating the usage of such ammunitions. Additionally, less lethal ammunition enables defense organizations to improve the military training without any injuries.

In 2020, Europe held more than 20% market share on account of increasing political instability in various European countries. In January 2021, the police force in Moscow used tear gas bullets to dissolve about more than 5,000  people in support of the opposition leader. In addition, in August 2020 Police in Belarus used stun grenades and fired rubber bullets to scatter about 1,000 of demonstrators took to the streets to protest.

The key market players of less lethal ammunition are focusing on investment in research and development to acquire advanced technology to cater to the increasing demand from the less lethal ammunition market.

Some major findings of less lethal ammunition market report include:

  • The acceptance of recreational sports across worldwide has increased specially for the paintball sports, that will drive the demand for a paintball gun and contribute to less lethal ammunition market growth.
  • Many manufacturers are focusing on development of more lightweight and high-speed projectile with better efficiency when fired from the distance more than 50 meter. Additionally, these utilize smokeless powder as the propellant, because of that it has constant velocities at a consistence rate.
  • Bean bag are growing at a considerable rate since it has no penetration to the body  and minimum long-term trauma. Many manufactures are producing rounded sock-shaped ammo from the square shape to have better projectile.
  • The ongoing covid-19 has affected global less lethal ammunition production owing to stringent lockdown and social distancing norms by several government authorities. Moreover, the average halt duration in manufacturing plant across the world is nearly 20-30 operational days, which is likely to affect revenue generation in 2020.

