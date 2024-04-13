Less than a quarter of the United States population has a positive opinion about the federal government, according to a new poll.
The Pew Research Center released a report Thursday derived from their American Trends Panel survey, noting shifts in public perception of government at the local, state, and federal level.
The survey found that only 22% of U.S. adults hold a favorable view of the federal government.
