A California holiday tradition for more than 50 years, Clover Sonoma’s Organic Eggnog is now available throughout California, while supplies last.

Clover Sonoma Organic Eggnog is now available For more than 50 years, Clover Sonoma has delighted Californians with its beloved organic eggnog.

Let the holidays begin! Clover Sonoma Organic Eggnog hits shelves. Clover Sonoma’s Organic Eggnog is now available throughout California, while supplies last.

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clover Sonoma ®, a pioneer in sustainable dairy farming that has been delivering the highest-quality dairy products from its network of 30 family farms for more than a century, announces the release of its highly-anticipated California-favorite, Clover Sonoma Organic Eggnog . Get ready to indulge in the creamy, subtly sweet flavor of Clover Sonoma’s eggnog, available at retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Sprout’s, and natural independent grocers throughout California through December. To find Clover Sonoma Eggnog near you, visit Clover Sonoma/WheretoBuy .

“For more than 50 years, we’ve been delighting Californians with our beloved eggnog,” said Clover Sonoma Senior Director of Sustainability, Regulatory & Quality Michael Benedetti. “Made with American Humane Certified™, USDA organic milk from our family of dairy farms in Northern California, Clover Sonoma Organic Eggnog has become an iconic staple that many of our fans tell us they can’t imagine the holidays without.”

With Americans consuming more than 135 million pounds of eggnog yearly*, Clover Sonoma produces more than 140,000 gallons each holiday season to help meet consumer demand. To create this fan-favorite, Clover Sonoma starts with fresh, organic milk and then blends it with premium ingredients, including organic egg yolks, turmeric, nutmeg, and sugar. To satisfy the overwhelming demand, Clover Sonoma goes above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product by:

Installing temporary, specialized nozzles on the milk-filling machines to allow the thicker eggnog and specks of nutmeg to flow easily into the cartons.

Bringing in extra staff for additional bottling shifts. Extra hands are needed to clean, sanitize, and make sure Clover Sonoma can deliver all the holiday cooking essentials like heavy cream and half and half.

While the classic decadent flavor of its traditional eggnog continues to reign supreme, Clover Sonoma’s Organic Eggnog has gone through many flavor variations over its 50-year history, including the now discontinued “Brandied Eggnog” (mixed with whiskey) as well as “Maple Bourbon” and “Caramel Sea Salt.

Available through December, Clover Sonoma’s Organic Eggnog can be enjoyed on its own or used in a recipe such as these delicious Clo’s Eggnog Snickerdoodles. Broadcast quality B-roll of Clover Sonoma’s eggnog production is available by emailing: clover-pr@dadascope.com.

About Clover Sonoma

Based in Petaluma, California, in the heart of beautiful Sonoma County, Clover Sonoma is one of California’s largest regeneratively farmed organic dairy producers and is a pioneer in sustainable dairy farming. For more than a century, the company has delivered on its promise of producing the highest-quality dairy products — including milk, cheese, butter, and more — from its network of 30 family farms. As a Certified B Corporation® and the first milk company to become American Humane Certified, Clover Sonoma uses its business as a power to do good, and its passionate support of animal welfare, sustainable practices, and local community continue to be hallmarks of the business. For more information, please visit www.cloversonoma.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , Tik Tok , Pinterest , and YouTube .

Contact: Molly Antos

Dadascope Communications

clover-pr@dadascope.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/562fe007-bece-454e-a8cc-03ce8af5b88e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57d577b0-69d0-49ff-b48b-9f0ee334c64f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca579ba7-a6ae-4868-b3c1-3613d22366c7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/053d00e8-517e-4c36-9527-be8b0e2328f7