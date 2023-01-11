Lacher will leverage his experience building employee benefit programs to support LTI’s growth in the insurance sector.

Let’s Talk Interactive Let’s Talk Interactive

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Let’s Talk Interactive (LTI), a leading telemedicine solutions provider, today announces the appointment of Joe Lacher to the company’s board of directors. An insurance and risk management professional with more than a decade of experience building successful employee benefit programs for national clients, Lacher will support LTI in cultivating relationships within the insurance sector as the telehealth firm expands its employee assistance program offerings.

“I am delighted to welcome Joe Lacher to the board of directors,” said Arthur Cooksey, founder, CEO and chairman of the board of Let’s Talk Interactive. “As virtual care technology continues to impact new sectors, such as employee assistance and benefit programs, we are customizing our solutions to fit their unique needs. Our services reduce the cost to provide healthcare services, while increasing patient acquisition and revenue through improved access to care. Joe’s track record in the industry and the relationships he has developed will support us in growing our client base in the insurance and payor space.”

Currently, Lacher serves as senior vice president of employee benefits at HUB International, the largest privately-held insurance brokerage firm in North America. His focus is to help navigate benefits to employees, incorporating the latest technology innovations and offerings at the best rate for clients. Before joining HUB International, Lacher was a managing partner at The Crichton Group in Nashville, Tennessee. Prior to its acquisition, The Crichton Group was the largest privately-held insurance brokerage firm in Tennessee. Lacher has been recognized as a leader in his company and industry over the last decade, winning multiple Top Sales awards and designations.

“Over the last decade, I have been migrating from manual to tech-focused benefits integrations. Throughout this time, I’ve witnessed the space evolve and really come alive,” said Lacher. “I’m excited to join LTI’s board of directors and introduce the firm’s innovative software, hardware, and AI solutions into the broader healthcare technology benefits space.”

Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, Lacher attended the University of Tennessee and received a Bachelor of Science in microbiology. He has served in numerous board and advisory-level positions with several nonprofits and social services in Middle Tennessee, including Make-A-Wish, Habitat for Humanity, Monroe Harding Foster Care and Parenting, and others.

To learn more about Let’s Talk Interactive’s board of directors, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com/our-leaders.

About Let’s Talk Interactive

Let’s Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI) is an innovator in telehealth that has developed the most complete and configurable HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform in the world. Through proprietary telehealth software, medical hardware, and provider network solutions, LTI gives those in need instant access to care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company ranked No. 496 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing companies. For more information about Let’s Talk Interactive, visit www.letstalkinteractive.com.

Contact Information:

Caitlin Wolf

PR and Communications Executive, LTI

caitlin@letstalkinteractive.com

980-220-3777

Related Images

Image 1: Let’s Talk Interactive

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment