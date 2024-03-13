NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Amplitude, Inc. (“Amplitude” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMPL) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Amplitude investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between September 21, 2021 and February 16, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

AMPL investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Amplitude’s land-and-expand strategy was years away from significantly accelerating revenues among its newer client cohorts; (b) the rapid acceleration in the Company’s 2Q21 results resulted from the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had not continued by the start of the class period, as Amplitude clients were expanding at a slower pace; and (c) as a result of (a)-(b) above, Amplitude’s business, operations, financial results, and prospects were materially worse than represented to investors during the class period.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Amplitude during the relevant time frame, you have until April 15, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

