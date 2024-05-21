NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power Inc.” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Plug Power Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 1, 2023 and January 16, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

PLUG investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Plug overstated its ability and/or efforts to mitigate the negative impacts that, among other things, supply chain constraints and material shortages could have or were having on the Company’s hydrogen business, as well as the sufficiency of its cash and capital to fund its operations; (ii) Plug continued to experience delays related to its green hydrogen production facility build-out plans, as well as in securing external funding sources to finance its growth plans; (iii) Plug downplayed the true scope and severity of all the foregoing when these issues were eventually revealed; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Plug also overstated the near-term prospects of its hydrogen production operations, as well as the viability of expanding those operations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Plug Power Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until May 21, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com