Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Promotes Monty Ismail to Senior Associate

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Monty Ismail to Senior Associate.

Mr. Ismail joined the London office of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners in 2018.  Since that time, he has participated in several successful transactions, including the add-on acquisition of Globe Business Media Group for Law Business Research Ltd. and the recent acquisition of SK AeroSafety.  As a dedicated member of the firm’s Structured Equity investment team, he will continue to monitor LLCP portfolio companies as well as be responsible for investment due diligence and analysis of new investment opportunities.

“Monty has been an important member of the Levine Leichtman Capital Partners team.  He has contributed significantly to the success of our London office and we are excited for his continued growth within the firm,” said Lauren Leichtman, LLCP’s co-founder.

For more information visit https://www.llcp.com.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

LLCP is a Los Angeles, California based private investment firm that has managed approximately $10.2 billion of institutional capital since its inception.  LLCP invests in middle market companies located in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.  LLCP is currently making new investments through Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P. and Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital, LLC.  LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

