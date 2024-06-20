The white paper was a topic of discussion at Kisaco Research’s Women’s Health Innovation Series on June 19

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LevLane Advertising, one of Philadelphia’s oldest independent, full-service advertising agencies, and Rosy Wellness, the Webby Award-winning app-based platform that addresses common health concerns for women throughout their lifespans, have jointly released a white paper titled “The Women Are Not Alright,” which addresses critical issues in women’s health.

In the white paper, the teams uncover a crucial link between mental and sexual health and the barriers to comprehensive care that women face. The report highlights significant healthcare disparities in women’s health, and the urgent need for better solutions, and provides actionable recommendations to improve women’s health outcomes.

“We’re excited to share this white paper, which dives into the real challenges women face with their mental and sexual health,” said Liz Weir, Chief Marketing Officer of LevLane and co-author of the study. “As an agency, our mission is to uncover insights that spark meaningful conversations and positive changes. We hope this research not only highlights these critical issues but also inspires better ideas and solutions for our clients and the wider market to truly support women’s well-being.”

Data from the research reveals that women experiencing sexual problems are 30% more likely to have poor health and 15% more likely to report low sex satisfaction.

Additionally, nearly 50% of women cite some type of mental health concern as their top health priority, with issues like depression and anxiety significantly impacting sexual well-being.

Lyndsey Harper, MD, CEO of Rosy Wellness, and co-author of the white paper, said, “This research is incredibly important when it comes to understanding how critical the need for comprehensive and expert-led solutions in women’s health is. We must change the way we talk about and treat women’s health issues to ensure we can provide patients with evidence-based answers and the empowerment they need to improve their overall quality of life.”

The authors argue that fostering more robust and accessible educational programs, incentivizing holistic care through payer commitments, calling for renewed action from the investment community on focused funding for women’s health, and advancing research on the connection between mental health and sexual wellness can lead to practical solutions and destigmatization.

“We are advocating for a more comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of women, ensuring that both mental and sexual health are given equal priority and attention,” said co-author Karla Loken, DO; OBGYN; FACOG; Vice President of Medical Affairs and Clinical Operations, HerMD; and Strategic Advisor, FEMSelect.

In conjunction with the release of the white paper, its findings and recommendations were discussed during Kisaco Research’s June Women’s Health Innovation Series titled “Empowering Women Through Collaboration: Bridging the Gap Between Mental and Sexual Health.”

Speakers from the webinar included:

Karla Loken, DO; OBGYN; FACOG; Vice President of Medical Affairs and Clinical Operations, HerMD; and Strategic Advisor, FEMSelect.

Liz Weir, Chief Marketing Officer, LevLane Advertising

Lyndsey Harper, MD, FACOG, IF, Founder and CEO, Rosy Wellness

Natalie Msechu, Clinical Social Worker (LSCSW, LCSW), Psychotherapist, Resolve Counseling and Wellness

Rachel Braun Scherl, Co-Founder, Managing Partner, and Chief Vagipreneur®, SPARK Solutions for Growth

To download a copy of the white paper, visit: https://go.levlane.com/the-women-are-not-alright_2024

About LevLane

LevLane Advertising is a full-service independent advertising agency headquartered in Philadelphia that has been building brands people love for nearly 40 years. The award-winning agency integrates traditional creative expertise with cutting-edge digital capabilities in its menu of services, including search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), programmatic media, strategy, creative and branding, media and analytics, social media, content marketing, and public relations.

For more information about LevLane and its capabilities, connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook .

About Rosy

Rosy is a first-of-its-kind platform that offers personalized and holistic solutions for women’s wellness. Originally focused on sexual health, the app has expanded into other underserved aspects of women’s health, including endometriosis, fibroids, menopause, migraine, and more. Offerings include customized Wellness Plans, individual and group health coaching, audio and written erotica, educational videos, supportive online community, and much more. Rosy is the first physician-founded platform supporting women throughout their lifetime.

In 2022, Rosy won the UCSF Digital Health Rising Star Award in the Consumer Wellness Category, as well as the Webby Award for Best Visual Design – Aesthetic in the Apps and Software Category, and in 2023, Lyndsey Harper, MD, and Rosy were awarded the Women’s Health Innovation Summit (WHIS) Judge’s Choice Award.

Website: https://meetrosy.com/

Instagram: @meet_rosy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/meet_rosy/

The Rosy App: https://meetrosy.app.link/h1yxnl3eknb

