Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LEWA Nikkiso Russia becomes Nikkiso Industrial Russia

LEWA Nikkiso Russia becomes Nikkiso Industrial Russia

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), announces that effective October 1, 2020, LEWA Nikkiso Russia will be consolidated into the Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries Group under the name Nikkiso Industrial Russia, who will take over responsibility for all products of the Nikkiso industrial division.

This important step is the result of changes in the market environment and is in line with the objectives of the Industrial Division of Nikkiso to better serve and support their customers in the Russian Market.

The company will be managed by Ayman Zeitoun, Vice President, Russia. Alexey Ulitko will continue to be responsible for LEWA products and Nikkiso Canned Motor Pumps, and coordinate their activities with LEWA Regional Director, Adolf Grossmann.

“We are excited for this opportunity and the potential to grow our business in Russia. We look forward to being able to grow our presence and provide expanded solutions throughout the global market, and wish the employees of Nikkiso Industrial Russia every success,” according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly-controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.cryoind.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.