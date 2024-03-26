AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexbe, a leading provider of cloud-based eDiscovery solutions, is thrilled to announce a new integration partnership with Clio – the world’s most robust legal technology platform. Clio’s legal practice management, client intake, and legal CRM software streamlines law firm operations, improves productivity, and enables legal professionals to increase revenue from one centralized platform. Trusted by over 150,000 legal professionals in 100+ countries and approved by 90+ bar associations and legal societies, Clio provides industry-leading security, 24/5 customer support, and an unparalleled app ecosystem—integrating with many solutions, now including Lexbe.

This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way law firms handle document management and eDiscovery by combining the benefits of Lexbe’s advanced generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) powered eDiscovery platform with Clio.

“The integration of Lexbe’s CoPilot GenAI eDiscovery features with the GenAI document management capabilities with Clio is a game-changer for our firm,” said Jordan Howlette, Founder and Managing Attorney, JD Howlette Law. “The synergy between these platforms allows us to leverage artificial intelligence in ways that dramatically enhance our efficiency and the accuracy of our document management and review processes. With this integration, we can sift through vast amounts of documents with unprecedented speed, while ensuring that no critical piece of information is overlooked. We’re now equipped to handle complex cases more effectively, making informed decisions based on comprehensive data analysis. This technological advancement represents a significant leap forward for the legal industry, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this evolution.”

A Partnership Built on Innovation and Efficiency

The enhanced integration between Lexbe and Clio marks a significant advancement in legal technology, fostering effortless data exchange and workflow optimization. This collaboration empowers legal professionals to streamline their eDiscovery and document management endeavors with greater efficiency. This synergy allows for a diverse set of tools that enrich the technological landscape of legal practice management.

Gene Albert, CEO of Lexbe, emphasized the strategic nature of this integration, “Our collaboration with Clio is a deliberate move towards achieving our vision of providing law firms with transformative technology that enhances their client outcomes. This integration merges the strengths of two platforms, offering our shared clientele a robust collection of GenAI tools. These tools are designed to refine their operational processes, elevate efficiency, and support their growth ambitions.”

Clio’s Support for the Legal Community

Clio continuously pursues its mission to revolutionize the legal experience for all, leveraging cutting-edge cloud-based technologies tailored for law firms. Hemant Kashyap, Chief Product Officer at Clio, notes that “the integration with Lexbe highlights Clio’s commitment to equipping the legal community with advanced AI-powered document management and eDiscovery solutions. This collaboration is instrumental in redefining industry standards, empowering law firms with unparalleled technological capabilities.”

The integration of Lexbe with Clio is now accessible through the Clio App Directory, signifying a pivotal advancement in legal technology collaborations. This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in our joint endeavor to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of legal professionals worldwide.

About Lexbe

For more than 18 years, law firms, legal teams, and more than 8,795 eDiscovery professionals have come to rely on Lexbe for innovative, affordable, lightning fast, cloud-based eDiscovery solutions. The Lexbe eDiscovery platform equips legal professionals with a state-of-the-art, end to end eDiscovery platform, including GenAI capabilities, high-speed document processing, industry leading hosting, advanced analytics, efficient document review features, and secure production capabilities. For more information about the Lexbe eDiscovery Platform with Lexbe CoPilot GenAI, please visit www.lexbe.com.

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world’s leading cloud-based technologies for law firms—to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world, and the first legal practice management company to be recognized by all 50 state bar associations. Learn more at clio.com.

