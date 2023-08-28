Companies to explore collaboration opportunities within LEXEO’s preclinical cardiovascular pipeline

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LEXEO Therapeutics (LEXEO), a clinical-stage gene therapy company advancing gene therapy candidates for genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and a genetically defined sub-group of Alzheimer’s disease, today announced a strategic investment from Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (Sarepta) to support the advancement of LEXEO’s adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy programs. In connection with this investment, the companies will explore the development of novel gene therapy candidates for a range of cardiovascular diseases.

Cardiovascular disease is the most significant cause of morbidity and mortality in the western world and is rapidly becoming a primary cause of death worldwide. Genetic mutations are a significant underlying driver of cardiomyopathy, with over 50 distinct genes implicated in dilated cardiomyopathy alone. LEXEO’s pipeline has the potential to treat the underlying root cause of disease addressing up to one million patients in the United States across a diverse range of cardiomyopathies with significant unmet need.

“Sarepta’s investment in LEXEO aligns with our vision of expanding the promise of gene therapy. Our recent advancements in next-generation capsid development and suspension-based manufacturing, including MyoAAV, will give us the capabilities to develop treatments for large, under-served indications including cardiomyopathies,” said Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer of Sarepta. “We are excited by the potential of LEXEO’s pipeline to deliver a new future for patients with devastating genetic cardiovascular diseases.”

“Sarepta is an established leader in bringing life-changing genetic medicine to patients and we are excited by its strategic investment in LEXEO,” said R. Nolan Townsend, chief executive officer of LEXEO. “The addition of Sarepta as an investor is an important milestone that reinforces the therapeutic value and market opportunity of our cardiovascular pipeline.”

Financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

About LEXEO Therapeutics

LEXEO Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on addressing some of the most devastating genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and a genetically defined sub-group of Alzheimer’s disease. LEXEO’s foundational science stems from partnerships and exclusive licenses with leading academic laboratories at Weill Cornell Medicine and the University of California, San Diego. LEXEO is advancing a deep and diverse pipeline of AAV-based gene therapy candidates for diseases affecting both larger-rare and prevalent patient populations and is led by pioneers and experts with decades of collective experience in genetic medicines, rare disease drug development, manufacturing, and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.lexeotx.com or LinkedIn.

Media Response:

Janine Bogris

(201) 245-6838

janine.bogris@canalecomm.com