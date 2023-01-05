NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LEXEO Therapeutics, Inc. (LEXEO), a clinical-stage biotech company advancing a pipeline of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy candidates for cardiovascular and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the expansion of its leadership team, with the appointment of Micah Zajic as Chief Financial Officer and Paula H.J. Cholmondeley to its Board of Directors as Audit Committee Chair.

Micah Zajic has been appointed Chief Financial Officer at LEXEO. Mr. Zajic brings nearly 20 years of experience in biotech corporate development, healthcare capital markets and investment banking to LEXEO. Mr. Zajic most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE). He began his career at Morgan Stanley in the Global Capital Markets and Healthcare Investment Banking Groups, raising capital and executing strategic transactions for companies across the healthcare industry. In addition, Mr. Zajic worked in corporate development roles at Alexion Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx, focusing on the evaluation and execution of external partnerships, license agreements and acquisitions.

“Micah is an exceptional addition to our leadership team, bringing both strategic and operational insights along with prior gene therapy experience. Leveraging two decades of business development, capital markets and operational finance experience, Micah will help guide LEXEO through an important period of expansion,” said R. Nolan Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of LEXEO Therapeutics.

“As LEXEO advances the first gene therapies through the clinic addressing the underlying genetics of Alzheimer’s disease and Friedreich’s ataxia cardiomyopathy, there is much to be excited about,” said Mr. Zajic. “I am looking forward to working with the talented teams across LEXEO as we advance gene therapies into areas of high unmet need.”

In addition to expanding its leadership team, LEXEO announces today that it has appointed Paula H. J. Cholmondeley to its Board of Directors as Audit Committee Chair. Ms. Cholmondeley is Chief Executive Officer of The Sorrel Group and a member of the board of directors of Bank OZK (Nasdaq) and Terex Corporation (NYSE). She has chaired five public company audit committees. Ms. Cholmondeley is also an independent trustee of Nationwide Mutual Funds and a Certified Director by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

“Paula is an accomplished finance leader with prior Audit Chair experience at multiple public companies. We are excited to work with Paula as we embark on LEXEO’s next phase of growth and know that her deep domain expertise in financial oversight and corporate governance will position the Company well for success,” said Townsend.

About LEXEO Therapeutics

LEXEO Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on addressing some of the most devastating genetically defined cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases affecting both larger-rare and prevalent patient populations. LEXEO’s foundational science stems from partnerships and exclusive licenses with leading academic laboratories at Weill Cornell Medicine and the University of California, San Diego. LEXEO is advancing a deep and diverse pipeline of AAV-based gene therapy candidates in rare cardiovascular diseases, APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease, and CLN2 Batten disease, and is led by pioneers and experts with decades of collective experience in genetic medicines, rare disease drug development, manufacturing, and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.lexeotx.com or LinkedIn.

