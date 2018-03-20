Breaking News
Home / Top News / LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Unaudited Financial Results

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Unaudited Financial Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:LX), a leading online consumer finance platform for educated young adults in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operational Highlights:

  • Total loan originations in 2017 reached RMB47.7 billion, representing an increase of 115% from RMB22.2 billion in 2016.
     
  • Total outstanding principal balance of loans reached RMB19.3 billion as of December 31, 2017, representing an increase of 94.7% from RMB9.9 billion as of December 31, 2016.
     
  • The weighted average tenor of loans originated on our platform in 2017 was approximately 9.53 months. The effective APR1 was 22.8% for the fourth quarter of 2017.
     
  • Customer acquisition cost2 amounted to RMB99 in 2017, representing a decrease of 22% from 127 in 2016.
     
  • Total number of registered users reached 23.9 million as of December 31, 2017, representing an increase of 99.2% from 12.0 million as of December 31, 2016; and users with credit line reached 7.6 million as of December 31, 2017, up by 68.9% from 4.5 million as of December 31, 2016.
     
  • 90+ delinquency ratio3 were 1.14% as of December 31, 2017. 

1 The Effective APR refers to the percentage equal to the annualized actual amount of finance charges, including interest and service fees, generated from a customer loan, divided by the average outstanding principal balance for the loan.
2 Customer acquisition cost refers to the amount of total costs we incur in connection with acquiring customers divided by the number of new active customers during a given time period.
3 90+ delinquency ratio refers to outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans that were 90 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans on our platform as of a specific date. Loans that are delinquent for 180 days or more are charged off.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights:

  • Total operating revenue reached RMB1.6 billion. Financial services income reached RMB902 million, representing an increase of 62.3% from the fourth quarter of 2016. Loan facilitation and servicing fees reached RMB191 million, representing an increase of 668% from the fourth quarter of 2016.
     
  • Gross profit reached RMB434 million, representing an increase of 79.5% from the fourth quarter of 2016.
     
  • Non-GAAP EBIT was RMB237 million, an increase of 322% from the fourth quarter of 2016.
     
  • Net income was RMB100 million, compared to a net loss of RMB12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
     
  • Adjusted net income was RMB126 million, representing an increase of 436% from the fourth quarter of 2016. 

Full Year 2017 Financial Highlights:

  • Total operating revenue reached RMB5.6 billion. Financial services income reached RMB3.0 billion, representing an increase of 92.9% from 2016. Loan facilitation and servicing fees reached RMB379 million, representing an increase of 599% from 2016.
     
  • Gross profit reached RMB1.3 billion, representing an increase of 119% from 2016.
     
  • Non-GAAP EBIT was RMB627 million, compared to RMB18.3 million in 2016.
     
  • Net income was RMB240 million, compared to a net loss of RMB118 million in 2016.
     
  • Adjusted net income was RMB389 million, compared to a net loss of RMB39.6 million in 2016.

“We are pleased with our strong results in 2017,” said Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin’s chairman and chief executive officer. “In the past years, our continued investment in financial technology has allowed us to establish strong competitive advantages, as demonstrated in our growing customer base. We established our AI and blockchain laboratories as part of our commitment to developing financial technology, and in 2018, we will continue to invest in technology to further strengthen our competitive advantages.”

“We are pleased to report very strong results for our first quarter as a public company,” said Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Lexin’s chief financial officer. “In the fourth quarter of 2017, Lexin’s gross profit reached RMB434 million and non-GAAP EBIT reached RMB237 million, representing an increase of 79.5% and 322% from the same period in 2016.”

“In the past year, we’ve continued to provide our customers with more competitive terms. For the fourth quarter of 2017, our effective APR was 22.8%, compared to an APR of 25.3% for the first three quarters of 2017, and our average tenor was over 9 months,” continued Mr. Zeng. “We will continue to provide highly competitive APRs and credit products to our customers while ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.”

“Our credit performance continues to be strong,” said Mr. Ryan Huanian Liu, Lexin’s chief risk officer. “Our M6+ charge-off rates4 continue to be approximately 2.0%. In an environment of increasing change and complexity, we have maintained a steady charge-off rate, demonstrating the creditworthiness of our customers, and the capabilities and reliability of our advanced credit risk assessment technology. At of the end of 2017, our 90+ delinquency rate was 1.14%, lower than the third quarter’s 1.22%.”

4 “M6+ charge-off rate’’ refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet loans originated during a specified time period, which we refer to as a vintage, the total outstanding principal balance of the loans that become over six months delinquent during a specified period, divided by the total initial principal of the loans originated in such vintage.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results:

Operating revenue increased from RMB1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016 to RMB1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to the substantial increase in financial service income, in particular interest and financial services income.

Financial services income increased by 62.3% from RMB556 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to RMB902 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in loan balance, which was in turn driven by increases in the number of active customers and the average outstanding principal balance of loans per customer.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees increased by 668% from RMB 24.9million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to RMB191 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to the significant growth in off-balance sheet loans.

Funding cost increased by 47.5% from RMB151 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to RMB222 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in our funding debts to fund on-balance sheet loans originated on our platform.

Processing and servicing cost increased by 77.9% from RMB38.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to RMB68.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and personnel related costs, an increase in fees to third-party payment platforms, an increase in credit assessment cost, and an increase in risk management expenses.

Provision for credit losses increased by 102% from RMB93.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to RMB189 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to the increase in the average outstanding principal balance of on-balance sheet loans.

Gross profit increased by 79.5% from RMB242 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to RMB434 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 8.7% from RMB118 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to RMB108 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in advertising cost.

Research and development expenses increased by 47.2% from RMB45.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to RMB67.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to the increase in payroll and related expenses as a result of an increase in the headcount.

General and administrative expenses increased by 105% from RMB27.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to RMB56.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to the increase in payroll expenses and the increase in share-based compensation expenses allocated to general and administrative expenses. In addition, we incurred an increase in professional service fees.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB100 million, compared to a net loss of RMB12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB126 million, representing an increase of 436% from RMB23.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Full Year 2017 Financial Results:

Operating revenue increased from RMB4.3 billion in 2016 to RMB5.6 billion in 2017. This increase was primarily due to the substantial increase in financial services income.

Financial services income increased by 92.9% from RMB1.6 billion in 2016 to RMB3.0 billion in 2017. This increase was primarily due to the increase in the principal balance of loans.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees increased by 599% from RMB 54.2million in 2016 to RMB379 million in 2017. This increase was primarily due to the significant growth in principal balance of off-balance sheet loans.

Funding cost increased by 61.1% from RMB492 million in 2016 to RMB792 million in 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in our funding debts to fund on-balance sheet loans originated on our platform.

Processing and servicing cost increased by 95.9% from RMB114 million in 2016 to RMB224 million in 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and personnel related costs as we increased the headcount of processing and servicing personnel, an increase in fees to third-party payment platforms, an increase in credit assessment cost, and an increase in risk management expenses. These increases reflected the significant growth in the volume of credit applications and in loan servicing requirements.

Provision for credit losses increased by 159% from RMB237 million in 2016 to RMB612 million in 2017. This increase was primarily due to the increase in the average outstanding principal balance of on-balance sheet loans during these periods. In addition, as we had continued to improve our credit assessment and risk management capabilities as well as to enhance our collection efforts, we gradually expanded our customer base to improve our profit, while maintaining credit risks at a reasonable level.

Gross profit for 2017 was RMB1.3 billion, representing an increase of 119% from 2016.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 7.8% from RMB376 million in 2016 to RMB406 million in 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll and related expenses as a result of an increase in the salary and benefit level for the employees and share-based compensation expenses allocated to sales and marketing expenses, offset by a decrease in advertising cost.

Research and development expenses increased by 84.8% from RMB127 million in 2016 to RMB235 million in 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll and related expenses, an increase in rental and depreciation expense allocated to research and development expenses, an increase in share-based compensation expenses and an increase in technical service fee.

General and administrative expenses increased by 133% from RMB87.4 million in 2016 to RMB204 million in 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll, an increase in share-based compensation expenses allocated to general and administrative expenses and related expenses as a result of an increase in the headcount of general and administrative personnel and an increase in the salary and benefit level for the employees. In addition, we incurred an increase in professional service fees, rental expenses and other general corporate-related expenses as a result of our business growth in 2017.

Net income for 2017 was RMB240 million, compared to a net loss of RMB118 million in 2016.

Adjusted net income for 2017 was RMB389 million, compared to a net loss of RMB39.6 million in 2016.

Please click here to view our vintage curve:  http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/79fff7e2-75db-40e0-abc7-5bd0c715bfb5 

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on March 20, 2018 8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 20, 2018.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): 1 845 675 0437 or 1 866 519 4004
   
International: 65 6713 5090
   
Hong Kong (toll free): 800 906 601 or 852 3018 6771
   
China:  400 6208 038 or 800 8190 121

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and use the following passcode: 6668577.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lexinfintech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until March 27, 2018, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):  1 855 452 5696 or 1 646 254 3697
   
International: 61 2 8199 0299
   
Replay Access Code: 6668577

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) is a leading online consumer finance platform for educated young adults in China. As one of China’s leading financial technology companies, Lexin integrates its e-commerce-driven installment finance platform, Fenqile, with advanced risk management technologies, the Company’s Dingsheng asset distribution technology platform, and the Company’s Juzi Licai online investment platform for individual investors, to create a comprehensive consumer finance ecosystem. The Company utilizes technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence to enable the near-instantaneous matching of user funding requests with offers from the Company’s more than 30 funding partners, which include commercial banks, consumer finance companies, and other licensed financial institutions.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexinfintech.com

To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted net (loss)/income and non-GAAP EBIT, two non-GAAP measures, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted net (loss)/income as net (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible loans and investment-related impairment, and we define non-GAAP EBIT as net (loss)/income excluding income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, interest expense, net and investment-related impairment.

We present these non-GAAP financial measures because it is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net (loss)/income enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible loans and investment-related impairment. Non-GAAP EBIT, on the other hand, enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of income tax expense, interest expense, net, share-based compensation expenses and investment-related impairment. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate investors’ assessment of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and non-GAAP EBIT is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible loans, income tax expense, interest (income)/expense, net and investment-related impairment have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net (loss)/income and non-GAAP EBIT. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information Statement

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.5063 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on December 29, 2017. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of its collection efficiency and delinquency, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Lexin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Lexin’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Lexin’s goal and strategies; Lexin’s expansion plans; Lexin’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Lexin’s expectation regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit and investment management products; Lexin’s expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationship with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Lexin’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Lexin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. 

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:
Tony Hung
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258
E-mail: [email protected]

Media inquiries:
Limin Chen
Tel: +86 (755) 3367-8888 ext. 6993
E-mail: [email protected]

ICR Inc.
Media inquiries:
Edmond Lococo
Tel: +86 (10) 6583-7510
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

 
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
   
(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31,
2016   2017   2017
  RMB   RMB   US$
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents 479,605   1,126,475   173,136
Restricted cash 172,870   561,922   86,366
Restricted time deposits 8,000   6,750   1,037
Short‑term financing receivables, net 6,470,898   9,857,209   1,515,025
Accrued interest receivable 73,148   129,622   19,923
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 219,981   945,258   145,283
Amounts due from related parties 11,742   9,447   1,452
Inventories, net 107,704   101,653   15,624
Total current assets 7,543,948   12,738,336   1,957,846
Non‑current assets          
Restricted cash    46,889    7,207
Restricted time deposits 1,000    600    92
Long‑term financing receivables, net 1,066,148    1,785,045    274,356
Property, equipment and software, net 41,747    63,125    9,702
Long‑term investments 24,887    23,485    3,610
Deferred tax assets 42,405    38,841    5,970
Other assets   33,263   5,112
Total non‑current assets 1,176,187    1,991,248    306,049
TOTAL ASSETS 8,720,135   14,729,584     2,263,895
LIABILITIES          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable 72,703    198,177    30,459
Amounts due to related parties 137,782    67,510    10,376
Short‑term borrowings 70,036    168,844    25,951
Short‑term funding debts 6,968,488    10,525,134    1,617,683
Accrued interest payable 133,993    290,446    44,641
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 602,259    1,611,029    247,611
Total current liabilities 7,985,261    12,861,140    1,976,721
Non‑current liabilities          
Long‑term funding debts 21,014    166,629    25,610
Long‑term borrowings 1,762    289    44
  Convertible loans 698,179    
Total non‑current liabilities 720,955   166,918   25,654
TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,706,216    13,028,058    2,002,375
           

 

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.  
   
 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)  
               
    As of December 31,  
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)   2016    2017    2017   
    RMB   RMB   US$  
MEZZANINE EQUITY              
Series A‑1 convertible redeemable preferred shares   14,485            
Class B ordinary shares   1,319            
Series A‑2 convertible redeemable preferred shares   41,810            
Series B‑1 convertible redeemable preferred shares   29,970            
Series B‑2 convertible redeemable preferred shares   537,986            
Series C convertible redeemable preferred shares   *            
TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY   625,570            
               
*            Less than 1              
               
SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT)/EQUITY:              
Pre-IPO Class A Ordinary Shares   68            
Post-IPO Class A Ordinary Shares       142     22    
Post-IPO Class B Ordinary Shares       68     10    
Additional paid‑in capital       2,110,957     324,448    
Statutory reserves   2,003     55,861     8,586    
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   16,942       (14,951 )     (2,298 )  
Accumulated deficit    (630,664 )     (450,551 )     (69,248 )  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT)/EQUITY     (611,651 )   1,701,526     261,520    
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT)/EQUITY   8,720,135     14,729,584     2,263,895    
 

 

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
   
(In thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2016    2017    2017 
  RMB   RMB    US$ 
Operating revenue:      
Online direct sales 832,715      673,607      103,532  
Services and others 1,617      18,118      2,785  
Online direct sales and services income 834,332      691,725      106,317  
Interest and financial services income 479,952      657,004      100,980  
Loan facilitation and servicing fees 24,917      191,442      29,424  
Other revenue 50,711      53,531      8,228  
Financial services income 555,580      901,977      138,632  
Total operating revenue 1,389,912      1,593,702      244,949  
Operating cost:      
Cost of sales (865,361 )    (679,765 )    (104,478 )
Funding cost (150,824 )    (222,438 )    (34,188 )
Processing and servicing cost (38,364 )    (68,267 )    (10,492 )
Provision for credit losses (93,523 )    (189,197 )    (29,079 )
Total operating cost (1,148,072 )    (1,159,667 )    (178,237 )
Gross profit 241,840      434,035      66,712  
Operating expenses:      
Sales and marketing expenses (118,239 )    (107,977 )    (16,596 )
Research and development expenses (45,529 )    (67,007 )    (10,299 )
General and administrative expenses (27,634 )    (56,590 )    (8,698 )
Total operating expenses (191,402 )    (231,574 )    (35,593 )
Interest expense, net (20,853 )    (7,289 )    (1,120 )
Investment related impairment (5,635 )    (932 )    (143 )
Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives (2,399 )    15,346      2,359  
Others, net (1,803 )   292      45  
Income before income tax expense 19,748       209,878       32,260  
Income tax expense (32,650 )    (109,440 )    (16,821 )
Net (loss)/income (12,902 )   100,438       15,439  
Preferred shares redemption value accretion (16,278 )   (31,628 )   (4,861 )
Income allocation to participating preferred shares     (47,113 )   (7,241 )
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (29,180 )     21,697     3,337  
       
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share      
Basic (0.29 )    0.18      0.03  
Diluted (0.29 )    0.14      0.02  
       
Net (loss)/income per ADS      
Basic      0.35      0.05  
Diluted      0.29      0.04  
       
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding      
Basic 110,647,199     122,444,533     122,444,533  
Diluted 110,647,199     195,107,394     195,107,394  
       

 

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income
 
(In thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months ended December 31,
2016    2017    2017 
  RMB   RMB   US$
       
Net (loss)/income (12,902 )   100,438     15,439  
Other comprehensive income/(loss)      
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 771     (33,689 )   (5,178 )
Total comprehensive (loss)/income (12,131 )   66,749     10,261  

 

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
   
(In thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Year Ended December 31,
2016   2017   2017
  RMB   RMB   US$
Operating revenue:      
Online direct sales 2,770,634      2,534,983      389,620  
Services and others 5,060      31,950      4,911  
Online direct sales and services income 2,775,694      2,566,933      394,531  
Interest and financial services income 1,373,559      2,443,761      375,599  
Loan facilitation and servicing fees 54,201      378,892      58,235  
Other revenue 135,232      192,603      29,603  
Financial services income 1,562,992      3,015,256      463,437  
Total operating revenue 4,338,686      5,582,189      857,968  
Operating cost:      
Cost of sales (2,894,025 )    (2,634,142 )    (404,860 )
Funding cost (491,695 )    (792,170 )    (121,754 )
Processing and servicing cost (114,323 )    (223,916 )    (34,415 )
Provision for credit losses (236,611 )    (611,869 )    (94,043 )
Total operating cost (3,736,654 )    (4,262,097 )    (655,072 )
Gross profit 602,032      1,320,092      202,896  
Operating expenses:      
Sales and marketing expenses  (376,313 )    (405,505 )    (62,325 )
Research and development expenses  (127,317 )    (235,292 )    (36,164 )
General and administrative expenses (87,364 )    (203,635 )    (31,298 )
Total operating expenses (590,994 )    (844,432 )    (129,787 )
Interest expense, net  (48,343 )    (75,517 )    (11,607 )
Investment related impairment  (5,635 )    (932 )    (143 )
Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives  (5,942 )    47,355      7,278  
Others, net (10,799 )     28,013     4,306  
(Loss)/income before income tax expense (59,681 )   474,579     72,943  
Income tax expense (58,258 )    (234,227 )    (36,000 )
Net (loss)/income (117,939 )   240,352       36,943  
Preferred shares redemption value accretion  (62,299 )     (82,117 )   (12,621 )
Income allocation to participating preferred shares  –      (132,241 )   (20,325 )
Deemed dividend to a preferred shareholder  (42,679 )        
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (222,917 )   25,994     3,997  
       
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share      
Basic  (2.01 )    0.23      0.04  
Diluted  (2.01 )    0.18      0.03  
       
Net (loss)/income per ADS      
Basic      0.46      0.07  
Diluted      0.37      0.06  
       
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding      
Basic  110,647,199      113,620,774      113,620,774  
Diluted  110,647,199       140,852,401       140,852,401  
       

 

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income
   
(In thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Year Ended December 31,
2016    2017    2017 
  RMB   RMB     US$  
       
Net (loss)/income (117,939 )   240,352     36,943  
Other comprehensive income/(loss)      
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 1,908       (31,893 )   (4,902 )
Total comprehensive (loss)/income (116,031 )     208,459       32,041  

 
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
 
 Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
 
(In thousands) 
             
    For the Three Months Ended December 31,
    2016    2017   2017
    RMB   RMB   US$
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net (Loss)/Income            
Net (loss)/income     (12,902 )   100,438   15,439
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   10,025     19,199   2,951
Interest expense associated with convertible loans   20,851     5,878   903
Investment-related impairment   5,635     932   143
Adjusted net income   23,609     126,447   19,436
             
             
    For the Year Ended December 31,
    2016    2017   2017
    RMB   RMB   US$
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income to Net (Loss)/Income            
Net (loss)/income     (117,939 )   240,352   36,943
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   23,999     75,736   11,640
Interest expense associated with convertible loans   48,663     71,867   11,046
Investment-related impairment   5,635     932   143
Adjusted net (loss)/ income     (39,642 )   388,887   59,772
             
             
    For the Three Months Ended December 31,
    2016    2017   2017
    RMB   RMB   US$
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBIT to Net (Loss)/Income            
Net (loss)/income     (12,902 )   100,438   15,439
Add: Income tax expense   32,650     109,440   16,821
Share-based compensation expenses   10,025     19,199   2,951
Interest expense, net   20,853     7,289   1,120
Investment-related impairment   5,635     932   143
Non-GAAP EBIT   56,261     237,298   36,474
             
             
    For the Year Ended December 31,
    2016    2017   2017
    RMB   RMB   US$
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBIT to Net (Loss)/Income            
Net (loss)/income     (117,939 )   240,352   36,943
Add: Income tax expense   58,258     234,227   36,000
Share-based compensation expenses   23,999     75,736   11,640
Interest expense, net   48,343     75,517   11,607
Investment-related impairment   5,635     932   143
Non-GAAP EBIT   18,296     626,764   96,333
             
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.