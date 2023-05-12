LEXINGTON, Ky., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Thursday, May 11th, Lexington-based Amteck, an electrical and life safety technologies contractor, hosted a lunch-and-learn for members for fire department leaders from across the state. The event centered on better understanding the benefits of emergency responder communication enhancement systems (ERCES) and reviewing code requirements for new buildings in the state of Kentucky.

DAS/BDA Project Manager for Amteck, Ryan Tipton, led off the event with a short introduction ERCES, bi-directional amplifiers (BDAs), code evolvement, and requirements. He was followed by Lt. Bryan McWhorter of the Fayette County Fire Department, who provided a brief overview of how Fayette County is handling ERCES. The event ended with a Q&A panel consisting of Mr. Tipton, Lt. McWhorter, and two representatives from ERCES manufacturers.

Following the event, several fire chiefs remarked how important it was to have events like this one for everyone to get on the same page regarding enforcement. Joseph Teasley (a representative from the office of Kentucky Fire Marshal Mike Haney) also attended, and he remarked that Marshal Haney had hoped to come, but was previously engaged.

Following the lunch-and-learn, Amteck Executive Vice President, Lorne Smith, stated, “I believe this event was a success. Any time you can get a bunch of leaders together in a room to collaborate and share information or strategies, it’s a win for them, their teams, and the communities they represent. That’s especially true when it comes to these potentially lifesaving ERCES installations.” Amteck plans to remain a catalyst for further discussions regarding ERCES in the state of Kentucky.

For more information regarding the event, please contact Amteck’s marketing and communications manager, Matt Noble.

Matt Noble | Marketing and Communications Manager

email: mnoble@amteck.com

phone: (859) 551-3337

1387 E. New Circle Road, Suite 130

Lexington, KY 40505