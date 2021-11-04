Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lexington Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Lexington Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

95% of Gross Assets Now Industrial – Marking Substantial Completion of Portfolio Transformation

Increases Common Share Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 by 11.6%

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexington Realty Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $5.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share.
  • Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $53.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share.
  • Completed 2.6 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising industrial Base and Cash Base Rents by 6.5% and 4.7%, respectively.
  • Acquired five warehouse/distribution properties for an aggregate cost of $134.8 million.
  • Commenced development of five warehouse/distribution properties comprising an aggregate of 2.8 million square feet in the Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina and Phoenix, Arizona markets.
  • Invested an aggregate of $57.3 million in eight ongoing development projects.
  • Disposed of three non-industrial properties for an aggregate gross disposition price of $35.4 million.
  • Issued $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% senior notes due 2031 and redeemed all $188.8 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% senior notes due 2023.
  • Increased industrial portfolio to 94.9% of gross book value of real estate assets, excluding held for sale assets.

Subsequent Events

  • Acquired three industrial properties for an aggregate cost of $76.4 million.
  • Signed a seven-year lease for entire newly-constructed 908,000 square foot warehouse/distribution facility in Atlanta, Georgia.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented, “Through our continued investment activity, we have substantially completed our portfolio transformation to an industrial REIT with approximately 95% of our gross assets now industrial. Tenant demand and market fundamentals continue to be strong as evidenced by our outstanding leasing results and the expansion of our development pipeline. We also increased our dividend significantly, which reflects the quality of our transformed portfolio, our confidence in underlying market rent growth across all our warehouse and distribution markets and commitment to growing distributions to our shareholders.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, total gross revenues were $83.4 million, compared with total gross revenues of $84.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The slight decrease is primarily attributable to property sales, partially offset by acquisitions.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $40.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

Adjusted Company FFO

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, LXP generated Adjusted Company FFO of $53.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $53.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

Dividends/Distributions

LXP announced that it declared a regular quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 of $0.12 per common share/unit payable on January 18, 2022 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of December 31, 2021. This represents an increase of 11.6% from the previous quarterly per common share/unit dividend/distribution and equates to an annualized increase of $0.05 per common share/unit and an annualized dividend/distribution of $0.48 per common share/unit, subject to and assuming future declarations.

LXP also announced that it declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, which is expected to be paid on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2022.

As previously announced, during the third quarter of 2021, LXP declared a regular quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $0.1075 per common share/unit, which was paid on October 15, 2021 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of September 30, 2021. LXP also declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share on its Series C Preferred for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is expected to be paid on November 15, 2021 to Series C Preferred Shareholders of record as of October 29, 2021.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

ACQUISITION TRANSACTIONS    
Property Type   Market   Sq. Ft.   Initial Basis
($000)		   Approximate
Lease Term
(Yrs)(1)		   % Leased at
Acquisition
Warehouse/distribution   Greenville-Spartanburg, SC   275,400   $ 29,421     8   100%
Warehouse/distribution   Greenville-Spartanburg, SC   235,600   26,106     9   100%
Warehouse/distribution(2)   Greenville-Spartanburg, SC   195,000   18,394     N/A   —%
Warehouse/distribution   Greenville-Spartanburg, SC   327,360   31,646     5   100%
Warehouse/distribution   Columbus, OH   292,730   29,265     8   100%
                     
        1,326,090   $ 134,832          

(1) Represents the lease term of the primary tenant.
(2) Subsequent to acquisition, property fully leased for 5.5 years.

The above properties were acquired at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash estimated stabilized capitalization rates of 4.9% and 4.6%, respectively. Year to date total 2021 acquisition activity, including development projects placed into service, was $410.6 million at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash estimated stabilized capitalization rates of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively.

             
DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS            
Project (% owned)   # of
Buildings		   Market   Estimated
Sq. Ft.		   Estimated
Project Cost
($000)		   GAAP
Investment
Balance
as of
9/30/2021
($000)		   LXP
Amount
Funded as
of
9/30/2021
($000)		   Estimated
Building
Completion
Date		   Approx.
Lease
Term		   % Leased
as of
9/30/2021
Consolidated:                                    
Fairburn (87%)(1)(2)   1   Atlanta, GA   907,675   $ 53,800   $ 47,551   $ 43,900   2Q 2021   TBD   %
KeHE Distributors, BTS (100%)   1   Phoenix, AZ   468,182   72,000   60,044   52,329   4Q 2021   15   100 %
Mt. Comfort (80%)(1)   1   Indianapolis, IN   1,053,360   60,300   15,808   9,912   2Q 2022   TBD   %
Smith Farms (90%)(1)   3   Greenville-Spartanburg, SC   1,939,524   132,800   17,609   13,396   2Q 2022   TBD   %
Cotton 303 (93%)(1)   2   Phoenix, AZ   880,678   84,200   23,636   20,339   2Q 2022   TBD   %
Ocala (80%)(1)   1   Central Florida   1,085,280   80,900   21,056   15,093   3Q 2022   TBD   %
                $ 484,000   $ 185,704   $ 154,969            
                                     
Non-consolidated:                                    
ETNA Park 70 (90%)(3)   TBD   Columbus, OH   TBD   TBD   $ 12,857   $ 13,321   TBD   TBD   %
ETNA Park 70 East (90%)(3)   TBD   Columbus, OH   TBD   TBD   7,979   8,176   TBD   TBD   %
                    $ 20,836   $ 21,497            
                                     
  1. Estimated project cost includes estimated tenant improvements and leasing costs and excludes potential developer partner promote.
  2. Base building substantially completed during the second quarter of 2021. Property not in service as of September 30, 2021. Subsequent to September 30, 2021, signed a seven-year lease for all 907,675 square feet.
  3. Plans and specifications have not been completed and the estimated square footage, project cost and completion date cannot be determined.
     
PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS    
Location   Property Type   Gross
Disposition
Price
($000)		   Annualized
Net Income(1)
($000)		   Annualized
NOI(1)
($000)		   Month of
Disposition		   % Leased
Mission, TX(2)   Office   $ 10,426   $ 963   $ 1,033   July   100 %
Venice, FL(2)   Other   19,261   1,744   1,423   July   100 %
Baltimore, MD(2)   Other   5,682   305   309   July   100 %
                         
        $ 35,369   $ 3,012   $ 2,765        

1. Generally, quarterly period prior to sale, annualized.

2. Sales price partially satisfied via the redemption of 1,598,906 operating partnership units.

As of September 30, 2021, total consolidated 2021 property disposition volume was $218.8 million and resulted in aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 7.6% and 7.9%, respectively.

LEASING
                   
    LEASE EXTENSIONS        
                   
    Location   Prior
Term		   Lease
Expiration Date		   Sq. Ft.
    Industrial            
1   Antioch TN   08/2021   09/2026   67,200  
2   Shreveport LA   03/2022   08/2027   257,849  
                   
2   Total industrial lease extensions           325,049   

    NEW LEASES        
                   
    Location       Lease Expiration Date   Sq. Ft.
    Industrial            
1   Monroe OH       02/2032   143,664   
2   Statesville NC       10/2026   639,800   
3   Lakeland(1) FL       01/2027   68,420   
4   Olive Branch MS       08/2024   1,170,218   
5   Kalamazoo MI       10/2028   9,431   
6   Kalamazoo MI       10/2023   9,981   
7   Duncan(1) SC       01/2027   195,000   
                   
7   Total new industrial leases           2,236,514   
                   
9   TOTAL NEW AND EXTENDED INDUSTRIAL LEASES           2,561,563   
                   

1. No prior leases. These tenants filled first generation space that was acquired vacant in 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, LXP’s Stabilized Portfolio was 98.9% leased. A total of 5.2 million square feet of new and extended leases were entered into during 2021 as of September 30, 2021. Base and Cash Base Rents increased by 12.2% and 6.0%, respectively, for extended industrial leases and by 8.4% and 8.2%, respectively, for new industrial leases (as compared to prior tenants’ rent, if any).

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

During the third quarter of 2021, LXP issued an aggregate of 4,928,551 common shares, a majority of which were previously sold on a forward basis, and received $55.8 million of aggregate net proceeds. As of September 30, 2021, LXP had an aggregate of $240.5 million under unsettled forward common share sales contracts, including outstanding contracts under its underwritten offering and ATM program, which are subject to adjustment in accordance with the forward sales contracts.

During the third quarter of 2021, LXP issued $400.0 million aggregated principal amount of 2.375% Senior Notes due 2031 at an issuance price of 99.758% of the principal amount. LXP used the net proceeds and cash on hand to fully redeem the $188.8 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% Senior Notes due 2023 and fully repay the outstanding balance of $215.0 million on the revolving credit facility.

As of September 30, 2021, LXP ended the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 5.4x.    

2021 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

LXP now estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be within an expected range of $0.52 to $0.55 per diluted common share.

Additionally, LXP is increasing the low and high end of its Adjusted Company FFO guidance range for the year ended December 31, 2021 by a penny, to a revised range of $0.75 to $0.78 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 CONFERENCE CALL

LXP will host a conference call today, November 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Interested parties may participate in this conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (U.S.), 1-929-526-1599 (All other locations). Access code is 583435. A replay of the call will be available through April 2, 2022, at 1-866-813-9403 (U.S.), +44-204-525-0658 (All other locations), pin code for all replay numbers is 303560. A link to a live webcast of the conference call is available at www.lxp.com within the Investors section.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including LXP’s Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com

This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under LXP’s control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in LXP’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to: (1) the potential adverse impact on LXP or its tenants from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); (2) the authorization by LXP’s Board of Trustees of future dividend declarations, (3) LXP’s ability to achieve its estimates of net income attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted Company FFO for the year ending December 31, 2021, (4) the successful consummation of any lease, acquisition, build-to-suit, disposition, financing or other transaction, (5) the failure to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust, (6) changes in general business and economic conditions, including the impact of any legislation, (7) competition, (8) increases in real estate construction costs, (9) changes in interest rates, (10) changes in accessibility of debt and equity capital markets, and (11) future impairment charges. Copies of the periodic reports LXP files with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available on LXP’s web site at www.lxp.com. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe LXP’s future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects”, “may,” “plans,” “predicts,” “will,” “will likely result,” “is optimistic,” “goal,” “objective” or similar expressions. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that LXP’s expectations will be realized.

References to LXP refer to Lexington Realty Trust and its consolidated subsidiaries. All interests in properties and loans are held, and all property operating activities are conducted, through special purpose entities, which are separate and distinct legal entities that maintain separate books and records, but in some instances are consolidated for financial statement purposes and/or disregarded for income tax purposes. The assets and credit of each special purpose entity with a property subject to a mortgage loan are not available to creditors to satisfy the debt and other obligations of any other person, including any other special purpose entity or affiliate. Consolidated entities that are not property owner subsidiaries do not directly own any of the assets of a property owner subsidiary (or the general partner, member of managing member of such property owner subsidiary), but merely hold partnership, membership or beneficial interests therein which interests are subordinate to the claims of the property owner subsidiary’s (or its general partner’s, member’s or managing member’s) creditors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Definitions
LXP has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.

LXP believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating LXP’s financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of properties, impairment charges, debt satisfaction gains (losses), net, non-cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. LXP’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.

Base Rent: Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to exclude billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and to include ancillary income. Base Rent excludes reserves/write-offs of deferred rent receivable, as applicable. LXP believes Base Rent provides a meaningful measure due to the net lease structure of leases in the portfolio.

Cash Base Rent: Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and includes ancillary income. LXP believes Cash Base Rent provides a meaningful indication of an investments ability to fund cash needs.

Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash interest, net, (6) non-cash charges, net, (7) cash paid for second generation tenant improvements, and (8) cash paid for second generation lease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), LXP believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund cash needs. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.

First Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements, leasing costs and base building work for in-service development projects and expenditures contemplated at acquisition for recently acquired properties. Because all companies do not calculate First Generation Costs the same way, LXP’s presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: LXP believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. LXP believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

LXP presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders – basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder’s option, into LXP’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. LXP also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of LXP’s real estate portfolio. LXP believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of LXP’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of LXP’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate, (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost, (or sale price). Stabilized yields assume 100% occupancy and the payment of estimated costs to achieve 100% occupancy including partner promotes, if any.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of LXP’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. LXP defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments and lease termination income, net), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, LXP’s NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.

Second Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs to maintain revenues at existing properties and are a component of the FAD calculation.

Stabilized Portfolio: All real estate properties other than acquired or developed properties that have not achieved 90% occupancy within one-year of acquisition or substantial completion.

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Gross revenues:              
Rental revenue $ 82,353     $ 83,592     $ 254,570     $ 243,421  
Other revenue 1,064     922     2,945     3,712  
Total gross revenues 83,417     84,514     257,515     247,133  
Expense applicable to revenues:              
Depreciation and amortization (45,359 )   (40,555 )   (130,579 )   (120,869 )
Property operating (11,406 )   (11,343 )   (33,966 )   (31,895 )
General and administrative (8,363 )   (7,232 )   (24,695 )   (22,612 )
Non-operating income 472     40     953     314  
Interest and amortization expense (12,210 )   (13,649 )   (35,170 )   (42,610 )
Debt satisfaction gains (losses), net (13,222 )   17,557     (13,222 )   18,950  
Impairment charges (2,048 )   (6,175 )   (2,048 )   (7,792 )
Gains on sales of properties 16,122     20,878     104,767     41,876  
Income before provision for income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities 7,403     44,035     123,555     82,495  
Provision for income taxes (270 )   (286 )   (986 )   (1,361 )
Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities (75 )   (131 )   (249 )   35  
Net income 7,058     43,618     122,320     81,169  
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (420 )   (1,714 )   (1,962 )   (2,245 )
Net income attributable to Lexington Realty Trust shareholders 6,638     41,904     120,358     78,924  
Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C (1,573 )   (1,573 )   (4,718 )   (4,718 )
Allocation to participating securities (37 )   (46 )   (170 )   (118 )
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 5,028     $ 40,285     $ 115,470     $ 74,088  
               
Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share basic $ 0.02     $ 0.15     $ 0.42     $ 0.28  
 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 278,124,204     274,696,046     276,379,718     264,211,668  
               
Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share diluted $ 0.02     $ 0.15     $ 0.41     $ 0.28  
 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 282,048,458     276,022,762     278,581,849     265,446,221  
 

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

  September 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
       
Assets:      
Real estate, at cost $ 3,721,870     $ 3,514,564  
Real estate – intangible assets 402,365     409,293  
Investments in real estate under construction 185,704     75,906  
Real estate, gross 4,309,939     3,999,763  
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 911,410     884,465  
Real estate, net 3,398,529     3,115,298  
Assets held for sale 30,145     16,530  
Right-of-use assets, net 29,067     31,423  
Cash and cash equivalents 150,077     178,795  
Restricted cash 373     626  
Investments in non-consolidated entities 51,021     56,464  
Deferred expenses, net 13,289     15,901  
Rent receivable – current 1,998     2,899  
Rent receivable – deferred 71,317     66,959  
Other assets 12,661     8,331  
Total assets $ 3,758,477     $ 3,493,226  
       
Liabilities and Equity:      
Liabilities:      
Mortgages and notes payable, net $ 115,633     $ 136,529  
Term loan payable, net 298,320     297,943  
Senior notes payable, net 987,590     779,275  
Trust preferred securities, net 127,570     127,495  
Dividends payable 34,283     35,401  
Liabilities held for sale 1,122     790  
Operating lease liabilities 30,109     32,515  
Accounts payable and other liabilities 59,681     55,208  
Accrued interest payable 5,638     6,334  
Deferred revenue – including below market leases, net 15,490     17,264  
Prepaid rent 14,679     13,335  
Total liabilities 1,690,115     1,502,089  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
Equity:      
Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares:      
Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770; 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding 94,016     94,016  
Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 400,000,000 shares,      
282,638,707 and 277,152,450 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively 28     28  
Additional paid-in-capital 3,239,850     3,196,315  
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (1,276,134 )   (1,301,726 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,891 )   (17,963 )
Total shareholders’ equity 2,046,869     1,970,670  
Noncontrolling interests 21,493     20,467  
Total equity 2,068,362     1,991,137  
Total liabilities and equity $ 3,758,477     $ 3,493,226  

 
LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
EARNINGS PER SHARE:                
                 
Basic:                
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 5,028   $ 40,285   $ 115,470   $ 74,088
                 
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – basic   278,124,204   274,696,046   276,379,718   264,211,668
                 
Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share basic   $ 0.02   $ 0.15   $ 0.42   $ 0.28
                 
Diluted:                
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 5,028   $ 40,285   $ 115,470   $ 74,088
                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic   278,124,204   274,696,046   276,379,718   264,211,668
Effect of dilutive securities:                
Shares issuable under forward sales agreements   2,765,030     1,290,968  
Unvested share-based payment awards and options   1,159,224   1,326,716   911,163   1,234,553
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted   282,048,458   276,022,762   278,581,849   265,446,221
                 
Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share diluted   $ 0.02   $ 0.15   $ 0.41   $ 0.28

 
LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & COMPANY FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
                   
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS:            
Basic and Diluted:                
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 5,028     $ 40,285     $ 115,470     $ 74,088  
Adjustments:                
  Depreciation and amortization   44,652     39,858     128,442     118,605  
  Impairment charges – real estate   2,048     6,175     2,048     7,792  
  Noncontrolling interests – OP units   240     1,518     1,391     1,702  
  Amortization of leasing commissions   707     697     2,137     2,264  
  Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment   2,115     2,094     6,344     6,463  
  Gains on sales of properties, including non-consolidated entities   (16,122 )   (20,886 )   (104,767 )   (42,433 )
FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders – basic   38,668     69,741     151,065     168,481  
  Preferred dividends   1,573     1,573     4,718     4,718  
  Amount allocated to participating securities   37     46     170     118  
FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted   40,278     71,360     155,953     173,317  
  Transaction costs   64     1     205     81  
  Debt satisfaction gains (losses), net, including non-consolidated entities   13,222     (17,522 )   13,222     (18,894 )
Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted   53,564     53,839     169,380     154,504  
                 
FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION:                
Adjustments:                
  Straight-line adjustments   (3,196 )   (3,995 )   (8,146 )   (10,224 )
  Lease incentives   192     214     605     732  
  Amortization of above/below market leases   (314 )   (435 )   (1,211 )   (1,110 )
  Lease termination payments, net   (662 )   (211 )   881     70  
  Non-cash interest, net   110     293     351     1,081  
  Non-cash charges, net   1,766     1,663     5,341     4,984  
  Second generation tenant improvements   (3,443 )   (2,332 )   (4,178 )   (9,453 )
  Second generation lease costs   (2,287 )   (550 )   (5,341 )   (4,969 )
  Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment   (54 )   (146 )   (181 )   (330 )
Company Funds Available for Distribution   $ 45,676     $ 48,340     $ 157,501     $ 135,285  
                   
Per Common Share and Unit Amounts                
Basic:                
  FFO   $ 0.14     $ 0.25     $ 0.54     $ 0.63  
                   
Diluted:                
  FFO   $ 0.14     $ 0.25     $ 0.55     $ 0.63  
  Adjusted Company FFO   $ 0.19     $ 0.19     $ 0.59     $ 0.57  
                   
Basic:                
  Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic EPS   278,124,204     274,696,046     276,379,718     264,211,668  
  Operating partnership units(1)   1,161,757     3,060,436     2,263,105     3,100,309  
  Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic FFO   279,285,961     277,756,482     278,642,823     267,311,977  
                   
Diluted:                
  Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted EPS   282,048,458     276,022,762     278,581,849     265,446,221  
  Operating partnership units(1)   1,161,757     3,060,436     2,263,105     3,100,309  
  Unvested share-based payment awards   53,320     19,261     35,645     19,813  
  Preferred shares – Series C   4,710,570     4,710,570     4,710,570     4,710,570  
  Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted FFO   287,974,105     283,813,029     285,591,169     273,276,913  

(1) Includes all OP units other than OP units held by us.

 
LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
       
2021 EARNINGS GUIDANCE      
  Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
  Range
Estimated:      
Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share(1) $ 0.52     $ 0.55  
Depreciation and amortization 0.65     0.65  
Impact of capital transactions (0.42 )   (0.42 )
Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share $ 0.75     $ 0.78  

(1) Assumes all convertible securities are dilutive.

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.