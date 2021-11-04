Lexington Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

95% of Gross Assets Now Industrial – Marking Substantial Completion of Portfolio Transformation

Increases Common Share Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 by 11.6%

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexington Realty Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $5.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share.

Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $53.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share.

Completed 2.6 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising industrial Base and Cash Base Rents by 6.5% and 4.7%, respectively.

Acquired five warehouse/distribution properties for an aggregate cost of $134.8 million.

Commenced development of five warehouse/distribution properties comprising an aggregate of 2.8 million square feet in the Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina and Phoenix, Arizona markets.

Invested an aggregate of $57.3 million in eight ongoing development projects.

Disposed of three non-industrial properties for an aggregate gross disposition price of $35.4 million.

Issued $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% senior notes due 2031 and redeemed all $188.8 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% senior notes due 2023.

Increased industrial portfolio to 94.9% of gross book value of real estate assets, excluding held for sale assets.

Subsequent Events

Acquired three industrial properties for an aggregate cost of $76.4 million.

Signed a seven-year lease for entire newly-constructed 908,000 square foot warehouse/distribution facility in Atlanta, Georgia.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented, “Through our continued investment activity, we have substantially completed our portfolio transformation to an industrial REIT with approximately 95% of our gross assets now industrial. Tenant demand and market fundamentals continue to be strong as evidenced by our outstanding leasing results and the expansion of our development pipeline. We also increased our dividend significantly, which reflects the quality of our transformed portfolio, our confidence in underlying market rent growth across all our warehouse and distribution markets and commitment to growing distributions to our shareholders.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, total gross revenues were $83.4 million, compared with total gross revenues of $84.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The slight decrease is primarily attributable to property sales, partially offset by acquisitions.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $40.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

Adjusted Company FFO

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, LXP generated Adjusted Company FFO of $53.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $53.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

Dividends/Distributions

LXP announced that it declared a regular quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 of $0.12 per common share/unit payable on January 18, 2022 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of December 31, 2021. This represents an increase of 11.6% from the previous quarterly per common share/unit dividend/distribution and equates to an annualized increase of $0.05 per common share/unit and an annualized dividend/distribution of $0.48 per common share/unit, subject to and assuming future declarations.

LXP also announced that it declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, which is expected to be paid on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2022.

As previously announced, during the third quarter of 2021, LXP declared a regular quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $0.1075 per common share/unit, which was paid on October 15, 2021 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of September 30, 2021. LXP also declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share on its Series C Preferred for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is expected to be paid on November 15, 2021 to Series C Preferred Shareholders of record as of October 29, 2021.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

ACQUISITION TRANSACTIONS Property Type Market Sq. Ft. Initial Basis

($000) Approximate

Lease Term

(Yrs)(1) % Leased at

Acquisition Warehouse/distribution Greenville-Spartanburg, SC 275,400 $ 29,421 8 100% Warehouse/distribution Greenville-Spartanburg, SC 235,600 26,106 9 100% Warehouse/distribution(2) Greenville-Spartanburg, SC 195,000 18,394 N/A —% Warehouse/distribution Greenville-Spartanburg, SC 327,360 31,646 5 100% Warehouse/distribution Columbus, OH 292,730 29,265 8 100% 1,326,090 $ 134,832

(1) Represents the lease term of the primary tenant.

(2) Subsequent to acquisition, property fully leased for 5.5 years.

The above properties were acquired at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash estimated stabilized capitalization rates of 4.9% and 4.6%, respectively. Year to date total 2021 acquisition activity, including development projects placed into service, was $410.6 million at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash estimated stabilized capitalization rates of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Project (% owned) # of

Buildings Market Estimated

Sq. Ft. Estimated

Project Cost

($000) GAAP

Investment

Balance

as of

9/30/2021

($000) LXP

Amount

Funded as

of

9/30/2021

($000) Estimated

Building

Completion

Date Approx.

Lease

Term % Leased

as of

9/30/2021 Consolidated: Fairburn (87%)(1)(2) 1 Atlanta, GA 907,675 $ 53,800 $ 47,551 $ 43,900 2Q 2021 TBD — % KeHE Distributors, BTS (100%) 1 Phoenix, AZ 468,182 72,000 60,044 52,329 4Q 2021 15 100 % Mt. Comfort (80%)(1) 1 Indianapolis, IN 1,053,360 60,300 15,808 9,912 2Q 2022 TBD — % Smith Farms (90%)(1) 3 Greenville-Spartanburg, SC 1,939,524 132,800 17,609 13,396 2Q 2022 TBD — % Cotton 303 (93%)(1) 2 Phoenix, AZ 880,678 84,200 23,636 20,339 2Q 2022 TBD — % Ocala (80%)(1) 1 Central Florida 1,085,280 80,900 21,056 15,093 3Q 2022 TBD — % $ 484,000 $ 185,704 $ 154,969 Non-consolidated: ETNA Park 70 (90%)(3) TBD Columbus, OH TBD TBD $ 12,857 $ 13,321 TBD TBD — % ETNA Park 70 East (90%)(3) TBD Columbus, OH TBD TBD 7,979 8,176 TBD TBD — % $ 20,836 $ 21,497

Estimated project cost includes estimated tenant improvements and leasing costs and excludes potential developer partner promote. Base building substantially completed during the second quarter of 2021. Property not in service as of September 30, 2021. Subsequent to September 30, 2021, signed a seven-year lease for all 907,675 square feet. Plans and specifications have not been completed and the estimated square footage, project cost and completion date cannot be determined.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS Location Property Type Gross

Disposition

Price

($000) Annualized

Net Income(1)

($000) Annualized

NOI(1)

($000) Month of

Disposition % Leased Mission, TX(2) Office $ 10,426 $ 963 $ 1,033 July 100 % Venice, FL(2) Other 19,261 1,744 1,423 July 100 % Baltimore, MD(2) Other 5,682 305 309 July 100 % $ 35,369 $ 3,012 $ 2,765

1. Generally, quarterly period prior to sale, annualized.

2. Sales price partially satisfied via the redemption of 1,598,906 operating partnership units.

As of September 30, 2021, total consolidated 2021 property disposition volume was $218.8 million and resulted in aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 7.6% and 7.9%, respectively.

LEASING LEASE EXTENSIONS Location Prior

Term Lease

Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Antioch TN 08/2021 09/2026 67,200 2 Shreveport LA 03/2022 08/2027 257,849 2 Total industrial lease extensions 325,049

NEW LEASES Location Lease Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Monroe OH 02/2032 143,664 2 Statesville NC 10/2026 639,800 3 Lakeland(1) FL 01/2027 68,420 4 Olive Branch MS 08/2024 1,170,218 5 Kalamazoo MI 10/2028 9,431 6 Kalamazoo MI 10/2023 9,981 7 Duncan(1) SC 01/2027 195,000 7 Total new industrial leases 2,236,514 9 TOTAL NEW AND EXTENDED INDUSTRIAL LEASES 2,561,563

1. No prior leases. These tenants filled first generation space that was acquired vacant in 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, LXP’s Stabilized Portfolio was 98.9% leased. A total of 5.2 million square feet of new and extended leases were entered into during 2021 as of September 30, 2021. Base and Cash Base Rents increased by 12.2% and 6.0%, respectively, for extended industrial leases and by 8.4% and 8.2%, respectively, for new industrial leases (as compared to prior tenants’ rent, if any).

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

During the third quarter of 2021, LXP issued an aggregate of 4,928,551 common shares, a majority of which were previously sold on a forward basis, and received $55.8 million of aggregate net proceeds. As of September 30, 2021, LXP had an aggregate of $240.5 million under unsettled forward common share sales contracts, including outstanding contracts under its underwritten offering and ATM program, which are subject to adjustment in accordance with the forward sales contracts.

During the third quarter of 2021, LXP issued $400.0 million aggregated principal amount of 2.375% Senior Notes due 2031 at an issuance price of 99.758% of the principal amount. LXP used the net proceeds and cash on hand to fully redeem the $188.8 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% Senior Notes due 2023 and fully repay the outstanding balance of $215.0 million on the revolving credit facility.

As of September 30, 2021, LXP ended the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 5.4x.

2021 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

LXP now estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be within an expected range of $0.52 to $0.55 per diluted common share.

Additionally, LXP is increasing the low and high end of its Adjusted Company FFO guidance range for the year ended December 31, 2021 by a penny, to a revised range of $0.75 to $0.78 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including LXP’s Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under LXP's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" in LXP's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to: (1) the potential adverse impact on LXP or its tenants from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); (2) the authorization by LXP's Board of Trustees of future dividend declarations, (3) LXP's ability to achieve its estimates of net income attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted Company FFO for the year ending December 31, 2021, (4) the successful consummation of any lease, acquisition, build-to-suit, disposition, financing or other transaction, (5) the failure to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust, (6) changes in general business and economic conditions, including the impact of any legislation, (7) competition, (8) increases in real estate construction costs, (9) changes in interest rates, (10) changes in accessibility of debt and equity capital markets, and (11) future impairment charges.

References to LXP refer to Lexington Realty Trust and its consolidated subsidiaries. All interests in properties and loans are held, and all property operating activities are conducted, through special purpose entities, which are separate and distinct legal entities that maintain separate books and records, but in some instances are consolidated for financial statement purposes and/or disregarded for income tax purposes. The assets and credit of each special purpose entity with a property subject to a mortgage loan are not available to creditors to satisfy the debt and other obligations of any other person, including any other special purpose entity or affiliate. Consolidated entities that are not property owner subsidiaries do not directly own any of the assets of a property owner subsidiary (or the general partner, member of managing member of such property owner subsidiary), but merely hold partnership, membership or beneficial interests therein which interests are subordinate to the claims of the property owner subsidiary’s (or its general partner’s, member’s or managing member’s) creditors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Definitions

LXP has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.

LXP believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating LXP’s financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of properties, impairment charges, debt satisfaction gains (losses), net, non-cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. LXP’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.

Base Rent : Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to exclude billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and to include ancillary income. Base Rent excludes reserves/write-offs of deferred rent receivable, as applicable. LXP believes Base Rent provides a meaningful measure due to the net lease structure of leases in the portfolio.

Cash Base Rent : Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and includes ancillary income. LXP believes Cash Base Rent provides a meaningful indication of an investments ability to fund cash needs.

Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash interest, net, (6) non-cash charges, net, (7) cash paid for second generation tenant improvements, and (8) cash paid for second generation lease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), LXP believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund cash needs. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.

First Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements, leasing costs and base building work for in-service development projects and expenditures contemplated at acquisition for recently acquired properties. Because all companies do not calculate First Generation Costs the same way, LXP’s presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: LXP believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. LXP believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

LXP presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders – basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder’s option, into LXP’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. LXP also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of LXP’s real estate portfolio. LXP believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of LXP’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of LXP’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate, (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost, (or sale price). Stabilized yields assume 100% occupancy and the payment of estimated costs to achieve 100% occupancy including partner promotes, if any.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of LXP’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. LXP defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments and lease termination income, net), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, LXP’s NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.

Second Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs to maintain revenues at existing properties and are a component of the FAD calculation.

Stabilized Portfolio : All real estate properties other than acquired or developed properties that have not achieved 90% occupancy within one-year of acquisition or substantial completion.

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross revenues: Rental revenue $ 82,353 $ 83,592 $ 254,570 $ 243,421 Other revenue 1,064 922 2,945 3,712 Total gross revenues 83,417 84,514 257,515 247,133 Expense applicable to revenues: Depreciation and amortization (45,359 ) (40,555 ) (130,579 ) (120,869 ) Property operating (11,406 ) (11,343 ) (33,966 ) (31,895 ) General and administrative (8,363 ) (7,232 ) (24,695 ) (22,612 ) Non-operating income 472 40 953 314 Interest and amortization expense (12,210 ) (13,649 ) (35,170 ) (42,610 ) Debt satisfaction gains (losses), net (13,222 ) 17,557 (13,222 ) 18,950 Impairment charges (2,048 ) (6,175 ) (2,048 ) (7,792 ) Gains on sales of properties 16,122 20,878 104,767 41,876 Income before provision for income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities 7,403 44,035 123,555 82,495 Provision for income taxes (270 ) (286 ) (986 ) (1,361 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities (75 ) (131 ) (249 ) 35 Net income 7,058 43,618 122,320 81,169 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (420 ) (1,714 ) (1,962 ) (2,245 ) Net income attributable to Lexington Realty Trust shareholders 6,638 41,904 120,358 78,924 Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C (1,573 ) (1,573 ) (4,718 ) (4,718 ) Allocation to participating securities (37 ) (46 ) (170 ) (118 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 5,028 $ 40,285 $ 115,470 $ 74,088 Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share basic $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ 0.42 $ 0.28 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 278,124,204 274,696,046 276,379,718 264,211,668 Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ 0.41 $ 0.28 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 282,048,458 276,022,762 278,581,849 265,446,221

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets: Real estate, at cost $ 3,721,870 $ 3,514,564 Real estate – intangible assets 402,365 409,293 Investments in real estate under construction 185,704 75,906 Real estate, gross 4,309,939 3,999,763 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 911,410 884,465 Real estate, net 3,398,529 3,115,298 Assets held for sale 30,145 16,530 Right-of-use assets, net 29,067 31,423 Cash and cash equivalents 150,077 178,795 Restricted cash 373 626 Investments in non-consolidated entities 51,021 56,464 Deferred expenses, net 13,289 15,901 Rent receivable – current 1,998 2,899 Rent receivable – deferred 71,317 66,959 Other assets 12,661 8,331 Total assets $ 3,758,477 $ 3,493,226 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, net $ 115,633 $ 136,529 Term loan payable, net 298,320 297,943 Senior notes payable, net 987,590 779,275 Trust preferred securities, net 127,570 127,495 Dividends payable 34,283 35,401 Liabilities held for sale 1,122 790 Operating lease liabilities 30,109 32,515 Accounts payable and other liabilities 59,681 55,208 Accrued interest payable 5,638 6,334 Deferred revenue – including below market leases, net 15,490 17,264 Prepaid rent 14,679 13,335 Total liabilities 1,690,115 1,502,089 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares: Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770; 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding 94,016 94,016 Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 400,000,000 shares, 282,638,707 and 277,152,450 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively 28 28 Additional paid-in-capital 3,239,850 3,196,315 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (1,276,134 ) (1,301,726 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,891 ) (17,963 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,046,869 1,970,670 Noncontrolling interests 21,493 20,467 Total equity 2,068,362 1,991,137 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,758,477 $ 3,493,226

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 5,028 $ 40,285 $ 115,470 $ 74,088 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – basic 278,124,204 274,696,046 276,379,718 264,211,668 Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share basic $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ 0.42 $ 0.28 Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 5,028 $ 40,285 $ 115,470 $ 74,088 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 278,124,204 274,696,046 276,379,718 264,211,668 Effect of dilutive securities: Shares issuable under forward sales agreements 2,765,030 — 1,290,968 — Unvested share-based payment awards and options 1,159,224 1,326,716 911,163 1,234,553 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 282,048,458 276,022,762 278,581,849 265,446,221 Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ 0.41 $ 0.28

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & COMPANY FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: Basic and Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 5,028 $ 40,285 $ 115,470 $ 74,088 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 44,652 39,858 128,442 118,605 Impairment charges – real estate 2,048 6,175 2,048 7,792 Noncontrolling interests – OP units 240 1,518 1,391 1,702 Amortization of leasing commissions 707 697 2,137 2,264 Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment 2,115 2,094 6,344 6,463 Gains on sales of properties, including non-consolidated entities (16,122 ) (20,886 ) (104,767 ) (42,433 ) FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders – basic 38,668 69,741 151,065 168,481 Preferred dividends 1,573 1,573 4,718 4,718 Amount allocated to participating securities 37 46 170 118 FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted 40,278 71,360 155,953 173,317 Transaction costs 64 1 205 81 Debt satisfaction gains (losses), net, including non-consolidated entities 13,222 (17,522 ) 13,222 (18,894 ) Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders – diluted 53,564 53,839 169,380 154,504 FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: Adjustments: Straight-line adjustments (3,196 ) (3,995 ) (8,146 ) (10,224 ) Lease incentives 192 214 605 732 Amortization of above/below market leases (314 ) (435 ) (1,211 ) (1,110 ) Lease termination payments, net (662 ) (211 ) 881 70 Non-cash interest, net 110 293 351 1,081 Non-cash charges, net 1,766 1,663 5,341 4,984 Second generation tenant improvements (3,443 ) (2,332 ) (4,178 ) (9,453 ) Second generation lease costs (2,287 ) (550 ) (5,341 ) (4,969 ) Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment (54 ) (146 ) (181 ) (330 ) Company Funds Available for Distribution $ 45,676 $ 48,340 $ 157,501 $ 135,285 Per Common Share and Unit Amounts Basic: FFO $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.54 $ 0.63 Diluted: FFO $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.55 $ 0.63 Adjusted Company FFO $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.59 $ 0.57 Basic: Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic EPS 278,124,204 274,696,046 276,379,718 264,211,668 Operating partnership units(1) 1,161,757 3,060,436 2,263,105 3,100,309 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic FFO 279,285,961 277,756,482 278,642,823 267,311,977 Diluted: Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted EPS 282,048,458 276,022,762 278,581,849 265,446,221 Operating partnership units(1) 1,161,757 3,060,436 2,263,105 3,100,309 Unvested share-based payment awards 53,320 19,261 35,645 19,813 Preferred shares – Series C 4,710,570 4,710,570 4,710,570 4,710,570 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted FFO 287,974,105 283,813,029 285,591,169 273,276,913

(1) Includes all OP units other than OP units held by us.

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES 2021 EARNINGS GUIDANCE Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Range Estimated: Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share(1) $ 0.52 $ 0.55 Depreciation and amortization 0.65 0.65 Impact of capital transactions (0.42 ) (0.42 ) Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share $ 0.75 $ 0.78

(1) Assumes all convertible securities are dilutive.