Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lexington Realty Trust to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2020

Lexington Realty Trust to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results the morning of Thursday, August 6, 2020. Lexington will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results.  Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:

Conference Call: US: 1-844-825-9783; International: 1-412-317-5163; Canada: 1-855-669-9657
Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

A telephone replay of the call will be available through November 6, 2020 and via webcast for one year by accessing:

Telephone: US: 1-877-344-7529; International: 1-412-317-0088; Canada: 1-855-669-9658
Pin code for replay numbers: 10146388
Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

Please access the website or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of industrial investments in single-tenant commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Beth Boulerice, Chief Financial Officer
Lexington Realty Trust                                                                                        
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.