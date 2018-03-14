Breaking News
Home / Top News / Lexipol Introduces New Policy and Training Solution for Kansas Fire Departments

Lexipol Introduces New Policy and Training Solution for Kansas Fire Departments

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

DALLAS, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexipol, the leading provider of state-specific policies and training for public safety agencies, recently announced the introduction of its Fire Policies and Training solution for Kansas fire departments. The new service includes policy and procedural content, management and related training delivered via an online platform and mobile app.

Lexipol helps public safety agencies reduce risk, liability and costs associated with out-of-date or incomplete policies. Developed by fire service professionals and public safety attorneys, the Lexipol Kansas Fire Policy Manual includes more than 165 policies and 25 high-risk procedures that are continuously updated to meet changes in laws and best practices. The subscription-based service also includes short, scenario-based training bulletins to reinforce policy content and accountability reporting.

“We are pleased to introduce our policy and training solution to Kansas fire departments,” said Lexipol CEO Michael Davis. “We are excited to complement our current law enforcement and corrections policy and training offerings with fire policies for complete public safety coverage in Kansas.”

The Kansas Fire Policies and Training solution is available to the more than 500 fire departments in the state. Lexipol currently offers state-specific fire policies and training in 24 states.

To learn more about Lexipol’s Fire Policies and Training solutions, visit www.lexipol.com/fire.

About Lexipol
Lexipol is America’s leading source of state-specific policy and training solutions that reduce risk, lower litigation costs and improve personnel safety in law enforcement and probation agencies, fire departments and corrections facilities. Delivered via an online platform and mobile app, Lexipol’s content is continuously updated to address legislative changes and evolving best practices. Using accountability tools and integrated training, Lexipol provides a cost-effective way for agencies to enhance policy compliance and understanding, allowing leaders to focus more resources on serving their communities.
With principal offices in Dallas, Texas and Irvine, California, Lexipol offers policy management solutions to more than 3,000 agencies in 35 states. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.

Media Contact:
Shannon Pieper
Director, Marketing Communications
949-276-9938
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.