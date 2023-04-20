Leading South Korean operator working with Casa Systems and its partner E-Tech System to deploy the Home eNode B Gateway (HeNB GW) and Security Gateway (SeGW)

ANDOVER, Mass., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA) today announced that LG U+ selected its virtualized Home eNodeB Gateway solution to help the South Korean operator modernize its network infrastructure and unlock new services and revenue streams as part of its broader network and service strategy. Casa Systems worked with distribution partner, E-Tech System, a leading provider of IT infrastructure and Mobile solutions and services in South Korea.

With nearly 20 million subscribers on wired and wireless services, LG U+ is one of the largest mobile operators in South Korea with a clear focus on differentiating through modern network infrastructure and advanced services. Featuring operational simplicity and the ability to quickly add new node deployment, Casa Systems’ virtualized HeNB-GW and SeGW solution will enable LG U+ to simplify its network, improve the 4G service coverage and service quality, and more easily capitalize on the growing market opportunity.

“We believe that the next generation of network services will be transformational for small and medium businesses and enterprise customers through new reach, performance, and capabilities. LG U+ will keep investment into small cells teaming up with Casa Systems and E-Tech System. The virtualized solution of Casa’s HeNB-GW and SeGW has the advantage of providing operational agility by requiring less space and power,” said Jonghyuk Lee, Access Team Leader at LG U+.

Based in South Korea, E-Tech System provides optimized IT solutions and professional technical services designed to improve the competitiveness and value of customers’ businesses. The company has expertise with a wide range of network hardware and software vendors and recognized that Casa Systems’ innovative software design addressed both the service flexibility and network operational requirements of LG U+. Casa Systems and E-Tech System are working on new opportunities to serve operators in the region and expect the LG U+ deployment to be the first of many engagements.

“LG U+ is at the forefront of deploying 4G and 5G mobile services, so we are excited to support their strategy with our network expertise and professional services,” said Mr. Shin Ho-Sik, Head of Network Service Provider ARM at E-Tech System. “Since so many of the solutions on the market are still tied to legacy chassis-based architectures and network designs, this collaboration with LG U+ proves Casa Systems’ virtualized HeNB-GW solutions to the market – an important milestone for Casa Systems and E-Tech System. Casa Systems has a robust portfolio of virtualized, cloud-native solutions for mobile core and RAN services. We see tremendous opportunity for operators in our markets to leverage Casa Systems’ solutions and deliver new advanced services and solutions to their customers.”

With Casa Systems’ virtualized HeNB-GW, LG U+ will handle the aggregation of the control and user plane traffic between large clusters of small cells and the core network while the SeGW provides secure connectivity with full visibility into performance and flexible, multi-vendor support.

“As LG U+ looked to scale the reach, performance and security of its corporate services, it recognized the value of Casa Systems’ fully virtualized HeNB GW and SeGW solution featuring unmatched performance from a small footprint, enabling them to cost-effectively scale services,” said Gibson Ang, Vice President of Technology at Casa Systems. “E-Tech System is a leader in the industry with a long history of delivering innovative software-based solutions and services to its customers. We look forward to working with E-Tech System on this and opening new doors for other deployments in Korea that would benefit from our 4G/5G cloud-native solutions.”

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com/.

About E-Tech System

Established in 2009, E-Tech System is an IT-specialized company that cooperates with major domestic and foreign IT manufacturers such as Cisco, Dell, Broadcom, VMware, Oracle, and HP to provide various system infrastructure such as networks and servers, as well as core infrastructure and services such as security, virtualization, and OS platforms. E-Tech System also provides professional IT services such as consulting, installation, and maintenance for the establishment and operation of IT infrastructure.

