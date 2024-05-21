The nation’s largest LGBT advocacy organization, GLAAD, has issued a fact check of Harrison Butker’s commencement speech at a private Catholic college last week, saying the three-time Super Bowl winner’s address was filled with “erroneous and dangerous claims,” even suggesting the kicker was out of step with Pope Francis.
“Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker’s commencement speech was not only a clear miss, it was inaccurate, ill-informed, and w
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Anti-Israel agitators interrupt Blinken Senate testimony, hauled out by Capitol police - May 21, 2024
- LGBT group tackles Chiefs kicker’s Catholic college address: ‘Erroneous and dangerous’ - May 21, 2024
- West Virginia transgender athlete defeated girls in track events over 700 times, new legal filing says - May 21, 2024