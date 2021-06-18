LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Hosts Pride Month Webinar

Learn more about the new LGBT ETF and hear from Board members Martina Navratilova, Billy Bean and Barney Frank about future company initiatives

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In celebration of Pride Month, LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty” or “the Company”), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, announces through its wholly owned subsidiary, Loyalty Preference Index, Inc., that it will host the LGBTQ Loyalty, Pride Webinar on Friday, June 25 at 12 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s LGBTQ100 ESG Index performance over the past 18-months and the Sponsored launch of our LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF listed on May 18, 2021 on NASDAQ with the trading symbol “LGBT.”

The webinar will feature members of the LGBTQ Loyalty board of directors including Martina Navratilova, Billy Bean, Orlando Reece, Bobby Blair, Robert Tull, Larry Roan and Barney Frank who will share their personal journeys and what drives their support and passion for advancing equality in the LGBTQ community. Additionally, LGBTQ Loyalty executives will discuss the forward-looking vision of the Company this year and beyond.

“This month’s webinar will focus on bringing together our board members, passionate partners and lead investors to share the vision for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. The opportunity to share our vision with our shareholders, supporters and the media will be very special. Our collective efforts towards building an LGBTQ financial institution that provides financial products and services that serve the principles and core values of our community members and our allies is our passion and goal,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings.

The event will be moderated by Deborah Fuhr, Founder of ETFGI and Co-Founder of ETF TV and Women in ETFs.

“Companies that embrace and support diversity tend to deliver better performance for their employees, customers, communities and shareholders,” said Fuhr.

Additional participants include members of Fuzzy Logix, the index analyst and provider for the LGBTQ100 ESG Index; GHS Investments, LLC, who recently is in an investor and provided LGBTQ Loyalty with up to $10 million in financing; and Procure AM, the fund advisor for the LGBTQ+ ESG 100 ETF.

“This webinar is a wonderful opportunity for our team at LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Inc. to share our vision that created the LGBTQ100 ESG Index and how determination and perseverance allowed us to launch the historic LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF last month. We anxiously look forward to introducing our financial products and services to the financial community,” said Billy Bean, board member of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings.

The webinar is open to the public and shareholders are encouraged to attend. To register for the event, visit: LGBTQ100.com/Pride .

LGBTQ Loyalty’s presence this Pride Month also extends as an onsite event Pride sponsor in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Company is excited to be an official sponsor for the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival on Saturday, June 19 in the Ft. Lauderdale area.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation’s high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com .

About Fuzzy Logix

We accelerate analytics. We use it to deliver high-impact business outcomes in Banking, Finance and Healthcare. Our state-of-the-art tool – FastINDX – allows 10-100x faster creation and turnkey management of Indexes and alpha-seeking Portfolios using a global database of 100K+ financial instruments. You can find us at www.fuzzylogix.com and www.fastindx.com .

Please consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund’s summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.PALETFs.com or call 1-866-690-3837. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves Risk. Principal loss is possible. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Additional Fund risks include: Technology Sector Risk, Healthcare Sector Risk, Finance Sector Risk, Concentration Risk, Cyber Security Risk, and Liquidity Risk. For additional information please see the prospectus.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

A strategy or emphasis on environmental, social and governance factors (“ESG”) may limit the investment opportunities available to a portfolio. Therefore, the portfolio may underperform or perform differently than other portfolios that do not have an ESG investment focus. A portfolio’s ESG investment focus may also result in the portfolio investing in securities or industry sectors that perform differently or maintain a different risk profile than the market generally or compared to underlying holdings that are not screened for ESG standards.

Please read the prospectus and its risk disclosure before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression “expect” and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC

MEDIA CONTACT: