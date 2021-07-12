Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LGBTQ Loyalty Welcomes its First Trans Member to Board of Directors [UPDATED]

LGBTQ Loyalty Welcomes its First Trans Member to Board of Directors [UPDATED]

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Andrea_Breanna

LGBTQ Loyalty Welcomes its First Trans Member to Board of Directors

LGBTQ Loyalty Welcomes its First Trans Member to Board of Directors

CEO of RebelMouse and Former CTO of The Huffington Post, Andrea Breanna, joins LGBTQ Loyalty Holding’s all-star line-up of board members and champions

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, is excited to announce that Andrea Breanna, CEO of RebelMouse, has joined the board of directors as its first transgender member.

“As an openly transgender person, I’ve found that most discrimination stems from an unconcious bias,” said Breanna. “LGBTQ Loyalty’s work not only provides an educational lesson on equality for the broader community, but also an opportunity for the ever-growing queer community to put our moneny into companies that align with our values. I am excited that allies now have the chance to be part of that and express their support in a tangible way.”

Breanna is currently the CEO of RebelMouse, a creative agency and content management system software company for enterprise brands and media companies. She also serves on the American Express Consumer Advisory Board and early-stage venture capital fund Lerer Hippeau Ventures. Prior to founding RebelMouse, Breanna was the chief technology officer of The Huffington Post.

“We are so proud to welcome Andrea Breanna to the LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Board of Directors,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings. “Her work as a proud transgender person and respected advocate for LGBTQ rights, as well as her time tested and very successful professional experiences with the Huffington Post and now RebelMouse makes her an incredibly exciting addition to our growing team.”

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation’s high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com.

CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sam Marinelli
Gregory FCA for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings
[email protected]
610-246-9928

ETF CONTACT:

ProcureAM, LLC
[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Larry Roan
[email protected]

Attachment

  • Andrea_Breanna

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.