Breaking News
Home / Top News / LGE Community Credit Union Transforms Its Computing Infrastructure While Working With Cresa’s C3 Service Line

LGE Community Credit Union Transforms Its Computing Infrastructure While Working With Cresa’s C3 Service Line

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

ATLANTA, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGE Community Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities in northwest Georgia, announced a multi-year agreement for managed cloud services. Cresa Global Inc.’s C3 service line provided consultation in LGE’s analysis of several options to house its mission critical applications and computing infrastructure.

After evaluating alternatives for LGE’s IT infrastructure and cloud computing options, LGE chose INAP (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity.

Cresa C3 evaluated five data centers and managed hosting providers in Atlanta, down-selecting three to compete for its Private Cloud and Disaster Recovery computing environment. After extensive evaluation and negotiations, INAP was selected to meet all of LGE’s technology requirements.

“Before consulting with Cresa C3, LGE had an on-premise data center that they planned to either rebuild in their new headquarters or move to a cloud computing environment,” said Jason Jones, Cresa C3 service line leader.  “My team was brought in to evaluate options and provide expertise in selecting a strategic vendor to meet their needs.”

“Cresa C3 provided industry leading expertise in colocation evaluation and solutions assessment which was valuable in systematically navigating through our vendor selection process,” said Murali Krishnan, CIO of LGE Community Credit Union.

With counsel from Cresa C3, LGE considered more cost efficient and effective solutions for its computing services, saving them significant IT operational costs. In addition, it provided the tools to advance its technology capabilities to a new level.

Cresa C3, which stands for Communications, Connectivity and Cloud, is the technology division of Cresa, led by Jason Jones.

About Cresa Global Inc.

Cresa is the world’s largest commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Delivered across every industry, its services include Consulting, Facilities Management, Global Portfolio Solutions, Investment Banking, Lease Administration, Location Strategy & Economic Development Incentives, Project Management, Transaction Management and Workplace Intelligence. With over 1000 employees in more than 80 offices globally, Cresa partners with occupiers everywhere. For more information, please visit cresa.com.

About Cresa C3

When companies work with Cresa for corporate real estate projects, especially when relocating, they have access to the C3 service line, through which an advisor reviews their technology needs such as phone and Internet service options to include satellite, cable, fiber, wireless and cloud-based phone systems.  Leveraging its knowledge and proprietary technology, Cresa helps clients navigate the best business technology choices, promotions and bundles. Cresa provides end-to-end service, including order placement and installation to ensure a smooth transition to a new or renovated space – and cost reduction for existing expenses. The Cresa C3 service line also recommends and negotiates colocated data centers, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions.  Cresa remains unbiased in reviewing and recommending vendors and facilitates ongoing account management.  

About LGE Community Credit Union

In 1951, seven Lockheed Georgia employees dreamed of a better way to bank and LGE Community Credit Union was born. Today we serve communities in Northwest Georgia as a not-for-profit financial institution. Unlike a bank, whose profits go to its shareholders, our profits go to our members in the form of better rates and lower fees. We are guided by a strong commitment to provide a better financial future for our members. LGE has 12 full-service locations. For more information, visit www.lgeccu.org.

About Internap Corporation

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with data centers connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. INAP has over one million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.INAP.com.

Morgan Cochran
Marketing Manager
404-447-1591
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.