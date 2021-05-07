Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LGI Homes Acquires Real Estate Assets of Minnesota Homebuilder

LGI Homes Acquires Real Estate Assets of Minnesota Homebuilder

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it has acquired the real estate assets of Minneapolis, Minnesota-based KenRoe, Inc., a privately held homebuilder and land development company, for approximately $27 million at closing, subject to post-closing adjustments. KenRoe is recognized for building quality homes targeted at entry-level buyers. The acquired assets include approximately 85 homes under construction, 130 finished lots, and 390 lots either raw or under development. Additionally, LGI is acquiring control of approximately 2,500 raw, undeveloped lots that will be available for future sales as the Company continues to expand its operations throughout the Minneapolis market.

Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes said, “We are pleased to add KenRoe’s valuable portfolio of land and their experienced and dedicated team to the LGI Homes family. This opportunistic purchase complements our existing positions while expanding our geographic presence and product offerings, in the highly attractive and growing Minneapolis market.”

KenRoe Owner and CEO, Kent Roessler, said, “LGI Homes is a perfect fit for our company. LGI sets a high standard with an outstanding reputation, a profitable business model, and an experienced management team which align with the vision we have at KenRoe. Our combined operational excellence will allow for continued growth in the Minneapolis market.”

Builder Advisor Group LLC served as financial advisor to LGI Homes.

JTW Advisors LLC served as financial advisor to KenRoe.

About LGI Homes, Inc.
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2619
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.