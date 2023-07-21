The Alamance by LGI Homes at Pinnacle Estates The Alamance floor plan includes a spacious living room and a chef-ready kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and white cabinets with hardware and crown molding.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is now selling affordable, single-family homes at Pinnacle Estates, its newest community in the Charlotte market. Positioned outside of Kings Mountain in Shelby, this new community offers 92 brand-new homes, each outfitted with exceptional upgrades.

Located off US-74, Pinnacle Estates is prominently positioned near major employers, and a plethora of wonderful area amenities including fantastic parks such as Crowders Mountain State Park, Kings Mountain Reservoir and a superb selection of local museums, shops and eateries.

“With the opening of Pinnacle Estates, we are excited to expand our presence further into the Charlotte market,” said Jef Yarbrough, division president. “The new homes available at Pinnacle Estates provide homebuyers in the Shelby area with a selection of affordable, move-in ready homes that offer the upgrades and amenities they are searching for.”

At Pinnacle Estates, LGI Homes is offering an assortment of brand-new, one and two-story, single-family homes. The four floor plans available at the community range in size from 1,182 square feet to 1,800 square feet. With up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these new homes were carefully designed with today’s most popular layouts and features. Open floor plans, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, large family rooms, chef-ready kitchens and lush front yard landscaping are just a sampling of the desirable design elements found at Pinnacle Estates. In addition, each and every home is equipped with the CompleteHome™ package. This all-inclusive package showcases an incredible assortment of upgrades such as chef-ready kitchens with stainless steel kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, 36” upper cabinets with hardware and crown molding, luxury vinyl plank flooring, an undermount kitchen sink and so much more.

With brand-new homes, an unbelievable location and family-friendly amenities, Pinnacle Estates is the perfect community for homebuyers to purchase an impeccably built home at an affordable price. Pricing for these new homes starts from the mid-$200s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (855) 909-9284 ext 269 to learn more.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 64,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d7eb724-c211-4ad8-b020-22d91610d057