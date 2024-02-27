The Stallion Plan by LGI Homes at Mattos Ranch in Newman features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a spacious family room. LGI Homes announces the grand opening of Mattos Ranch in Newman, a community of new, move-in ready homes with designer upgrades included.

NEWMAN, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of its first community in the Modesto, California market, Mattos Ranch. This incredible community offers a brand-new lineup for one and two-story homes and is located south of Modesto in the friendly town of Newman.

Floor plans at Mattos Ranch range from a spacious 3-bedroom home with a large family room to a beautiful 5-bedroom home with a covered porch and game room. Every home comes complete with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ interior package. A full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, designer wood cabinets with crown molding detail, LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lighting and luxury vinyl plank flooring are just a few of the remarkable upgrades included in these homes. Additionally, energy-saving features come built into these homes such as programmable thermostats, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows and included solar panels.

“We love Mattos Ranch in Newman because you get the small-town community feel with a ton of amenities just minutes away. Here, you can immerse yourself in the culture of a farm-to-table lifestyle, and there are a variety of parks and downtown activities for the whole family to enjoy,” said Jeanine Roach, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes.

Mattos Ranch is ideally located off CA-33 near I-5, providing quick access to the employers and area attractions offered nearby. Residents will enjoy peaceful, relaxed living in Newman, a family-oriented town. Newman’s Main Street is a growing hub for small businesses, local eateries and historical buildings. Within the neighborhood, you will find Alfred A. “Bush” Rose, Jr. Park. This lovely park is filled with open green space, a walking trail and a playground. Nearby are other local parks like Hurd Barrington Park, Newman Community Dog Park and George J. Hatfield State Recreation Area, where there is something for everyone to enjoy. Minutes away in the nearby city of Patterson is the Patterson Community & Aquatic Center with a swimming pool and splash pad.

New homes at Mattos Ranch are priced from the $490s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 855-341-0788 ext 39 or visit LGIHomes.com/MattosRanch.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67a0c71c-2ecc-46e6-bbf0-25c3191e3a16