The Carmel Plan by LGI Homes at Dantoni Ranch near Yuba City features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious family room. LGI Homes announces the grand opening of Dantoni Ranch near Yuba City, a community of new, move-in ready homes with designer upgrades included.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of a new community in the Sacramento, California market, Dantoni Ranch. Homeowners will enjoy the charm of countryside living paired with quick and convenient access to incredible big-city amenities.

“Dantoni Ranch is the best kept secret in Marysville. This new community offers beautiful country living, with amazing views, yet it’s just five minutes from Hwy 65 and Hwy 70. These brand-new homes offer so much for our families to enjoy,” said Jeanine Roach, Vice President of Sales for Northern California.

Within this family-friendly community, LGI Homes offers five spacious floor plans ranging in size from 1,104 square feet to just over 2,000 square feet. These floor plans consist of one- and two-story, single-family homes with up to five bedrooms and three full baths. Every new home within this community comes outfitted with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. Inside each home, homebuyers enjoy a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, a professionally landscaped front yard and more, all at no added cost. Additionally, every home at Dantoni Ranch comes with highly sought-after energy-saving features such as double-pane, Low-E vinyl windows, a programmable thermostat and LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lights.

Ideally located near Yuba City, Dantoni Ranch is perfectly placed for all of life’s necessities. This commuter-friendly community is close to local schools, major employers, great shopping and delectable dining opportunities. Enjoy several nearby entertainment venues such as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Toyota Amphitheatre, both less than ten miles away. Additionally, whether you enjoy hiking, biking, camping or fishing, the surrounding mountain ranges offer a multitude of incredible outdoor recreation opportunities.

New homes at Dantoni Ranch are priced from the high-$300s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 800-883-1573 ext 593 or visit LGIHomes.com/DantoniRanch.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

