Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LGI Homes Announces Opening of Hadleigh at Cedar Creek

LGI Homes Announces Opening of Hadleigh at Cedar Creek

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The Burke by LGI Homes at Hadleigh at Cedar Creek

The two-story Burke floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, in addition to a chef-ready kitchen that overlooks the spacious kitchen and dining area.

The two-story Burke floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, in addition to a chef-ready kitchen that overlooks the spacious kitchen and dining area.

RALEIGH, N.C., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announced the opening of its newest community in the greater Raleigh area, Hadleigh at Cedar Creek, in Youngsville.

Ideally located off US-1, Hadleigh at Cedar Creek is just a short commute from Raleigh’s major employment district and only a few miles from top-rated attractions. Minutes from home, residents can indulge in shopping at Triangle Town Center, play at Wake Forest Sprayground or Galaxy Fun Park, catch a game at PNC Arena or explore the great outdoors at Carroll Joyner Park or William B. Umstead State Park.

At Hadleigh at Cedar Creek, LGI Homes will offer an assortment of one- and two-story single-family homes. These five spacious floor plans range in size from 1,317 square feet to 2,201 square feet. With up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these new homes showcase design features that today’s homebuyers are searching for. Open floor plans, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, large family rooms and lush front yard landscaping are just a sampling of the desirable design characteristics found at Hadleigh at Cedar Creek. In addition, each and every home is equipped with the CompleteHome™ package. This package showcases an incredible assortment of included upgrades such as a chef-ready kitchen with energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, a USB outlet in the kitchen and 36” upper cabinets with crown molding that provide ample storage space.

“With the highly anticipated opening of Hadleigh at Cedar Creek, we are excited to offer an incredible selection of affordable, move-in ready homes to the greater Raleigh area,” said Michael Sabik, Division President. “The homes found at Hadleigh at Cedar Creek provide the space and security that homebuyers are searching for.”

With brand-new homes in an unbelievable location, Hadleigh at Cedar Creek is the perfect community for homebuyers to purchase an impeccably built home at an affordable price. Pricing for these new homes start from the low-$200s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 899-1657 ext 712 to learn more. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Hadleigh at Cedar Creek information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfe504b4-54a9-40b5-ab5a-2f3ca9a93f51

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.