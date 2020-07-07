LGI Homes Announces Opening of Hadleigh at Cedar Creek

The Burke by LGI Homes at Hadleigh at Cedar Creek The two-story Burke floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, in addition to a chef-ready kitchen that overlooks the spacious kitchen and dining area.

RALEIGH, N.C., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announced the opening of its newest community in the greater Raleigh area, Hadleigh at Cedar Creek , in Youngsville.

Ideally located off US-1, Hadleigh at Cedar Creek is just a short commute from Raleigh’s major employment district and only a few miles from top-rated attractions. Minutes from home, residents can indulge in shopping at Triangle Town Center, play at Wake Forest Sprayground or Galaxy Fun Park, catch a game at PNC Arena or explore the great outdoors at Carroll Joyner Park or William B. Umstead State Park.

At Hadleigh at Cedar Creek, LGI Homes will offer an assortment of one- and two-story single-family homes. These five spacious floor plans range in size from 1,317 square feet to 2,201 square feet. With up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these new homes showcase design features that today’s homebuyers are searching for. Open floor plans, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, large family rooms and lush front yard landscaping are just a sampling of the desirable design characteristics found at Hadleigh at Cedar Creek. In addition, each and every home is equipped with the CompleteHome™ package. This package showcases an incredible assortment of included upgrades such as a chef-ready kitchen with energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, a USB outlet in the kitchen and 36” upper cabinets with crown molding that provide ample storage space.

“With the highly anticipated opening of Hadleigh at Cedar Creek, we are excited to offer an incredible selection of affordable, move-in ready homes to the greater Raleigh area,” said Michael Sabik, Division President. “The homes found at Hadleigh at Cedar Creek provide the space and security that homebuyers are searching for.”

With brand-new homes in an unbelievable location, Hadleigh at Cedar Creek is the perfect community for homebuyers to purchase an impeccably built home at an affordable price. Pricing for these new homes start from the low-$200s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 899-1657 ext 712 to learn more. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Hadleigh at Cedar Creek information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfe504b4-54a9-40b5-ab5a-2f3ca9a93f51