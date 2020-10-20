LGI Homes Announces Opening of New Section in Popular Charlotte Community

The Hartford at The Reserve at Canyon Hills by LGI Homes This four bedroom home showcases exterior stone accents, two living spaces and walk-in closets throughout.

Highly Anticipated New Section at The Reserve at Canyon Hills is Now Open

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the opening of its newest section at The Reserve at Canyon Hills, one of their most desired communities in Charlotte.

At The Reserve at Canyon Hills, LGI Homes is offering an impressive collection of one- and two-story single family homes. These six spacious floor plans range in size from 1,316 square feet to 2,805 square feet. With up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these new homes are designed with the needs of the customer in mind. Open floor plans, centrally located family rooms, private master suites, walk-in closets, lofts, large dining areas, formal rooms and professionally landscaped front yards are just a sampling of the highly sought-after design characteristics found at The Reserve at Canyon Hills. In addition, each and every home is equipped with LGI Homes’ distinctive CompleteHome™ package. This impressive package of upgrades includes features such as stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, 36” upper cabinets with crown molding, designer light fixtures, covered outdoor living spaces and an enhanced landscaping package.

The Reserve at Canyon Hills is just ten miles from downtown Charlotte providing homeowners with easy access to fantastic shopping, a plethora of dining options and the area’s top employment opportunities. Additionally, this family-friendly community is home to a variety of onsite amenities including a community park that houses a children’s playground and a picnic pavilion.

Pricing for these new homes starts from the $230s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, The Reserve at Canyon Hills information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (855) 895-2400 ext 365 to schedule a tour.

