CAMBRIDGE, Minn., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Cambridge Cove, a new single-family home community located north of Minneapolis in Cambridge. Of the six plans built by LGI Homes at this community, five are brand-new to the Minneapolis market. Cambridge Cove’s convenient location off MN-65 provides homeowners with commuter access to the employment and attractions offered on the north side of Minneapolis, as well as proximity to an array of local amenities in Cambridge and nearby cities.

“We are excited to introduce Cambridge Cove, our first LGI Homes community in Cambridge, Minnesota. This community complements the small-town charm of Cambridge that is filled with restaurants, stores and an abundance of activities,” said Chris Kelly, Regional President for LGI Homes. “There are also a variety of fun-filled family activities just minutes from Cambridge Cove like hiking, camping, canoeing and fishing. We will be providing move-in ready homes on spacious lots that include over $20,000 in upgrades. Cambridge Cove will provide our homeowners with a quality of life that most people can only dream of.”

Nestled along the Rum River in Isanti County, Cambridge boasts a vibrant local culture and a broad selection of attractions. The city of Cambridge hosts an impressive parks and recreation system featuring a variety of amenities for the entire family to enjoy. Residents will find year-round activities at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, such as the County Fair, local society meetings, dog shows and farmers markets. There are also many parks near the community like Central Green Park and Cambridge City Park, where residents can hike, bike, spend time outdoors, play on the playgrounds or go to the dog park with their furry friends. There is even more family fun minutes away at the GTI Theatre and Junction Bowl.

Cambridge Cove features a variety of one and two-story homes that offer up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The meticulously built homes at Cambridge Cove come completely move-in ready and includes the modern designer finishes and energy saving features of our CompleteHome™ package included in the sales price. A full suite of stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling granite countertops, designer upper wood cabinets with crown molding and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener are just a few of the desirable features included.

New homes at Cambridge Cove are priced from the $290s, and quick move-in opportunities are available. The Cambridge Cove information center is open daily. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 971-6936 ext 386 or visit LGIHomes.com/CambridgeCove.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

