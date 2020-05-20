LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Crimson Lake Estates in Oklahoma City Area

Breaking News
New Homes Priced from the $190s

The Driftwood plan is now available at Crimson Lake Estates!

This spacious 5-bedroom, 2.5-bath home has a large, open layout and a host of designer upgrades!

EL RENO, Okla., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the opening of a new community, Crimson Lake Estates, in El Reno, Oklahoma.

To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Crimson Lake Estates information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local safety guidelines.

“Now, more than ever, home has become command central for all that we do. With homes expanding to become our offices, schools, gyms, and in many cases all three, spacious layouts with the room to accommodate the daily activities of the entire household has become essential,” says Lucas Lansman, Division President. “At Crimson Lake Estates, LGI Homes is offering several of our most popular floor plans that provide the space you desire.”

At Crimson Lake Estates, LGI Homes is offering a line-up of five floor plans ranging in size from 1,461 square feet to 2,700 square feet. These homes will feature one and two-story plans with up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Every home constructed at Crimson Lake Estates will showcase open layouts with modern designs, energy-saving features and a host of impressive designer upgrades. Encompassing LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, all homes will include a full suite of Whirlpool® appliances, including the refrigerator, glimmering granite countertops, luxurious wood cabinetry with decorative crown molding, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, programmable thermostats, a WiFi-enabled garage door opener and more.

Scenic lake views and peaceful living await new homeowners at Crimson Lake Estates. Just steps from the community is the gorgeous Lake El Reno. Enjoy a day of fishing, boating and swimming or spend the night under the stars camping; this location is perfect for an active family. In addition, for those who are feeling adventurous, Lake El Reno has an all-terrain vehicle track and a remote-controlled airplane landing strip. Also located nearby is Crimson Creek Golf Course and several local parks, such as Adams Park or El Reno Legion Park, where you can enjoy a day of family fun. 

Pricing for new homes in this premier community starts in the $190s. For more information, or to schedule your appointment, interested buyers are encouraged to call (855) 928-8005 ext 2088.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

