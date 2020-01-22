Breaking News
LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Vacek Country Meadows in the Houston Market

New community features move-in ready homes and amenities, priced from the $180s

The Blanco plan by LGI Homes offers a family-friendly layout with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-concept entertaining space.

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the grand opening of its newest community near Houston, Vacek Country Meadows, located in the popular Richmond-Rosenberg area. With convenient access to I-69, US-90 and TX-99, Vacek Country Meadows offers an affordable option for homebuyers seeking new construction and relaxed living within reach of the abundant employment and amenities offered on Houston’s west side.

“We are excited to be building in Fort Bend County again,” said Brian Batten, LGI Homes’ Houston Division President.  “Development in this area is booming, and the demand for homeownership is extremely high. LGI offers a simplified buying process and competitive pricing, which we believe buyers in this market will appreciate.”

At Vacek Country Meadows, LGI Homes will construct 338 single-family homes situated around open green spaces, as well as a community park that is slated for completion in 2020. In the first phase, buyers may choose from a variety of one- and two-story floor plans ranging in size from approximately 1,300 square feet to over 2,500 square feet, showcasing attractive design features like kitchen islands, spacious owner retreats and walk-in closets.

Move-in ready and priced from the $180s, each new home at Vacek Country Meadows features the exclusive CompleteHome™ interior package from LGI Homes, adding style, energy-efficiency and value to each floor plan. Kitchen enhancements include a full suite of Whirlpool brand kitchen appliances, granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink and LED flush-mount ENERGY STAR lights. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, gorgeous wood cabinets and chrome hardware add a designer touch throughout the homes. Exterior features include professional landscaping, backyard fences, covered patios and stylish coach lighting.

Residents of Vacek Country Meadows will enjoy easy access to all of life’s necessities, including a huge selection of shopping and dining less than 10 miles away at Brazos Town Center in Rosenberg. Excellent schools in the Needville Independent School District are located minutes from the community, as well as a variety of medical facilities, financial institutions, emergency services and churches. Bend State Park offers a multitude of outdoor activities less than 15 miles from Vacek Country Meadows, and students of all ages will enjoy the experiences offered at nearby George Ranch Historical Park and the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land.

LGI Homes is hosting a grand opening event for this incredible new community on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, where exclusive savings will be offered to those in attendance. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (866) 779-4600 ext 591.

About LGI Homes, Inc.
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

