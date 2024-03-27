LGI Homes Awarded Prestigious 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Platinum Builder Award LGI Homes receives their sixth consecutive Platinum Builder Award, by 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, in recognition of their exceptional leadership, innovation, and excellence in new construction.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH), one of the nation’s largest and most recognized homebuilders, announced today that they have been awarded the prestigious Platinum Builder Award by 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, recognizing their exceptional leadership, innovation, and excellence in new construction throughout 2023.

This marks the Company’s sixth consecutive year securing this accolade. LGI Homes’ commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction has set a high standard throughout the industry, and this recognition reaffirms their commitment to innovative home building year-after-year.

“The Platinum Builder Award is a testament to LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence and innovation, and our dedication to creating outstanding homes and communities for our buyers. This recognition highlights our ongoing efforts to surpass our customers’ expectations and deliver exceptional quality in every new home we build,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.

The 2-10 Builder Achievement Awards Program distinguishes builders across three tiers: Platinum, Premiere, and Select. LGI Homes earned this award for their leadership in the new-construction industry, for introducing innovative home designs, marketing strategies, and construction technologies. LGI Homes has now received the Platinum Builder Award every year since the program began in 2018.

To learn more about the Builder Achievement Awards Program, visit www.2-10.com/builders-warranty/builder-awards/ .

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com .

About 2-10

One in five new homes in the U.S. is enrolled in the industry-leading 2-10 New Home Warranty Program. Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation’s finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com .

LGI HOMES MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea24c55d-a86b-443b-8f62-ee802b7dd174