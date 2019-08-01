LGI Homes Brings More Options to Atlanta Homebuyers With New Community in Villa Rica, Georgia

Breaking News
This stunning 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features a welcoming front porch and an incredible upstairs loft.

ATLANTA, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) is now offering an impressive new line up of homes in its newest community, Augusta Woods, located east of Atlanta in Villa Rica, Georgia.

This new community showcases five stunning floor plans all featuring the CompleteHome™ package by LGI Homes. This new package is designed to add style and energy-efficiency into every home while maintaining value and affordability for homebuyers. Upgrades that come standard with the CompleteHome™ package include cutting edge, Whirlpool® appliance packages, undermount kitchen sinks with Moen® faucets and Power Clean™ spray technology, programmable thermostats and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers. In addition, each floor plan includes a covered front porch and a large master suite with a walk-in closet. Two of the five homes feature spacious upstairs lofts, offering versatility for the specific wants and needs of any homebuyer. These floor plans range in size from the most affordable, the Charleston, at 1,689 sq. ft. to the largest, the Lincoln, at 2,410 sq. ft.

Augusta Woods’ value and upgrades do not stop at the homes themselves, but expand throughout the amenity-rich community. The neighborhood includes a wide selection of entertainment and outdoor recreation for any age such as a neighborhood pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and a children’s playground. Just a short drive from the community are conveniently located city parks as well as Clinton Nature Preserve, a 200-acre park containing beautiful nature trails and a half-mile walking track that encircles an ADA accessible playground.

LGI Homes offers quick move-in opportunities for qualified buyers. Pricing at Augusta Woods starts in the low-$200s. For more information on new homes, interested buyers are encouraged to call (866) 889-6664 ext 1394 or visit www.LGIHomes.com.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 32,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

