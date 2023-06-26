LGI Homes Celebrates National Homeownership Month LGI Homes has been changing lives for over 20 years and this month is celebrating National Homeownership Month and the more than 50,000 families that have achieved the dream of homeownership.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) commemorates National Homeownership Month.

“At LGI Homes, we have dedicated the last 20 years to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “Each year, we commemorate National Homeownership Month by promoting the benefits of ownership and highlighting our commitment to making homeownership affordable for first-time buyers.”

National Homeownership Month, celebrated each June since 2002, is an opportunity to educate potential buyers on the financial and personal benefits of owning a home and to communicate the unique value LGI Homes brings to first-time homebuyers. LGI Homes also celebrates its current homeowners in the month of June by featuring their stories and testimonials, and sharing what these customers love about being homeowners.

Through its streamlined construction process and national scale, LGI Homes is able to achieve cost efficiencies that are passed on to its customers. LGI Homes also offers builder-paid closing costs that save homebuyers thousands of dollars.

Mr. Lipar concluded, “During National Homeownership Month, we champion and celebrate what we do every day – make the American dream of homeownership come true.”

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 64,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

