THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the success of Service Impact Day 2024. During this special event, every LGI Homes employee turns from their focus on sales and closings and dedicates an entire day to supporting local charities through volunteerism and financial gifts.

“Service Impact Day is one of the most significant and rewarding days of the year,” stated Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of LGI Homes. “Service Impact Day empowers our employees to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve while embodying our company’s core values. On Thursday, May 9th, LGI Homes employees volunteered over 9,000 hours working together with 73 non-profit, charitable organizations across the nation. It is inspiring to witness the passion and dedication of our charitable partners and our employees as they support causes that matter deeply to all of us.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “We are sincerely grateful to our non-profit partners for allowing us to support the transformative work you do every day. We are also immensely proud of all our employees for their selfless commitment to making this year’s Service Impact Day a success.”

Service Impact Day is the hallmark event in the Company’s philanthropic initiative LGI Giving, through which it anticipates donating upwards of $500,000 in 2024 to support non-profit, charitable organizations in the communities where it does business.

About LGI Giving

Started in 2016, the LGI Giving initiative was created for LGI employees to have a larger impact on the communities in which they serve through volunteering and financial contributions – strengthening local relationships and demonstrating loyalty. Since then, this initiative has grown to support an abundance of organizations each year. Through this initiative, the Company has contributed over $3.5 million in corporate, non-profit sponsorships and donated approximately 40,000 employee service hours in collaboration with numerous charities and other non-profit organizations nationwide. During LGI Giving’s Annual Service Impact Day, LGI offices across the nation are closed and every employee donates their time and energy to supporting a nonprofit organization or cause in their community. For more information on LGI Giving, please visit https://www.lgihomes.com/community-involvement.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560