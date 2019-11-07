LGI Homes Expands Presence in Dallas-Fort Worth

The Reed Plan is now available at Lake Ridge Estates! This gorgeous 4-bedroom, 2-bath home has a spacious, open layout with multiple entertaining areas.

DALLAS, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces an expansion within the Dallas-Fort Worth market with the opening of two communities in the month of November, Eagle Lake Garden Village and Lake Ridge Estates, as well as the opening of a new section at the popular community Patriot Estates.

Eagle Lake Garden Village , located just north of Fort Worth in Azle, is ideally situated just a short commute to all of the exciting attractions that downtown Fort Worth has to offer. Close to home, residents will enjoy local outdoor attractions such as Ash Creek Park, Shady Grove Park and Eagle Mountain Lake. LGI Homes will construct 30 homes within the community which will range in size from 1,236 square feet to just over 2,000 square feet, all featuring the CompleteHome™ interior package. Granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry, Whirlpool® kitchen appliances and more add style, energy-efficiency and value to every home. Three- and four-bedroom homes will be available for quick move-in at Eagle Lake Garden Village with pricing starting from the $190s.

Ideally located just north of Denton, in Sanger, Texas is the brand-new community of Lake Ridge Estates . This highly desirable neighborhood boasts a stocked fishing pond, a children’s playground and walking paths. Within the neighborhood, LGI Homes will construct five floor plans ranging in size from 1,401 square feet to 2,625 square feet with up to five bedrooms and two and a half baths. Each LGI home constructed in this community includes a stately brick exterior, professional front yard landscaping, a fully fenced backyard and comes equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ interior package. Prices at Lake Ridge Estates will start in the $210s. To introduce this new community, LGI Homes will host a grand opening event at Lake Ridge Estates on November 16, 2019.

LGI Homes will continue the Dallas-Fort Worth expansion with the highly anticipated, new section of Patriot Estates . Situated off of Highway 67 in Venus, Patriot Estates offers quick and convenient access to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Within the community, residents can enjoy world-class amenities such as a swimming pool, a community clubhouse, a children’s playground, walking paths and picnic areas. LGI Homes will construct five floor plans ranging in size from 1,316 square feet with three bedrooms to just over 2,500 square feet with five bedrooms. Each home will feature the CompleteHome™ package and pricing will start in the $180s. LGI will unveil this new section with a grand opening event on November 23, 2019.

LGI Homes will offer exclusive, one-day-only, new home discounts at each grand opening event. For more information, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/DFW and contact their preferred community today to secure an appointment.

