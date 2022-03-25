LGI Homes Expands Presence in Stockton Market

Cannery Park Features Single-Family Homes Priced From the $500s

The Stinson plan by LGI Homes is a beautiful, two-story home available at Cannery Park. The Stinson plan is a gorgeous, two-story home that features five bedrooms, a spacious layout, chef-ready kitchen and a host of designer upgrades included.

STOCKTON, Calif., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of a brand-new community, Cannery Park. This marks the company’s second community in the highly sought-after Stockton market.

Cannery Park is located ten minutes from downtown Stockton, near Highway 99 and I-5. Homeowners at this community will enjoy quick and convenient access to major employers, local schools, a plethora of parks and more. Within the community, a brand-new park with a playground, picnic area and plenty of open green space is to be constructed. Nearby, families can spend the day at Micke Grove Regional Park and Zoo or make the short commute to the downtown waterfront entertainment center where you can enjoy a game at Stockton Arena or Banner Island Ballpark, delectable dining options and stunning views.

At Cannery Park, LGI Homes is constructing 387 single-family homes, consisting of an impressive lineup of one- and two-story floor plans. These brand-new homes range in size from 1,342 square feet to just over 2,200 square feet, with up to five bedrooms and three baths. Homebuyers will appreciate the thoughtful details built-in to every new home such as spacious, open-concept layouts, upgraded kitchens, added flex spaces and energy-saving features. Additionally, every LGI home at Cannery Park will come complete with the remarkable upgrades and features found in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. Stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, recessed LED ENERGY STAR lighting, oversized wood cabinetry with crown molding, a programmable thermostat and included solar panels are just a sampling of the incredible upgrades included in every LGI home at Cannery Park.

New homes at Cannery Park are priced from the $500s with quick move-in opportunities available. To learn more about this new community or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (833) 893-0713 ext 473 or visit LGIHomes.com/CanneryPark.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

