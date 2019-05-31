Breaking News
LGI Homes, Inc. Announces National Launch of CompleteHome Initiatives

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH), today announced that its CompleteHomeTM inventory, which is designed to add style, energy-efficiency, value and consistency, is now available at all LGI Homes communities nationwide.

Driven by a commitment to its customers and its desire to make dreams of homeownership come true, LGI Homes has become one of the fastest growing homebuilders in the nation. The introduction of its CompleteHome inventory continues the Company’s legacy of offering buyers beautiful move-in ready homes, a streamlined buying experience, and superior quality at unparalleled prices – now with even greater value.  

Showcasing today’s most popular features and upgrades, every CompleteHome package includes kitchen appliances by Whirlpool®, the #1 selling appliance brand in the US, 36” upper cabinets with crown molding, granite or quartz countertops, undermount sinks, Moen® faucets with Power CleanTM spray technology and Kwikset® door hardware with SmartKey SecurityTM. For today’s connected homebuyer, CompleteHome inventory also includes a convenient outlet with USB charging capability and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener.

Additionally, LGI’s CompleteHome inventory includes programmable thermostats, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lights and a variety of other energy-saving features. These features increase the quality and energy-efficiency of each new home, which can decrease monthly utility bills while helping the environment.

In addition, select communities will offer CompleteHome PlusTM inventory, which includes everything in the CompleteHome package plus stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, 42” upper cabinets, blinds throughout and much more. 

“A home is the biggest purchase most people will make in their lifetime and we believe that homebuyers shouldn’t have to compromise,” said Mike Snider, President and Chief Operating Officer for LGI Homes. “We believe purchasing a new home should be a frustration free process. We performed extensive research to find the features and finishes that today’s homebuyers seek, and we utilized our national purchasing relationships to include even more upgrades as a standard in each of our homes. The introduction of our CompleteHome and CompleteHome Plus inventory, coupled with our straightforward pricing approach, provides our buyers greater value and peace of mind knowing there will be no surprises or bumps along the way.”

The Company successfully began selling this new inventory in select communities earlier this year, noting robust demand for the new features and upgrades.  CompleteHome or CompleteHome Plus inventory is now available at all LGI communities and comes standard with all new construction starts beginning in the second quarter of 2019.

About LGI Homes, Inc.
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 30,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

