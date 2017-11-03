LGI Homes, Inc. Reports October 2017 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 531 homes closed in October 2017, up from 351 home closings in October 2016, representing year-over-year growth of 51.3%. The Company ended the first ten months of 2017 with 4,532 home closings, a 34.3% increase over 3,375 home closings during the first ten months of 2016.

As of the end of October 2017, the Company had 79 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee and Minnesota. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 14 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 20,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

