LGI Homes, Inc. Reports October 2019 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 715 homes closed in October 2019, up from 468 home closings in October 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 52.8%. In addition, the Company ended the first ten months of 2019 with 5,890 home closings, a 14.9% increase over 5,128 home closings during the first ten months of 2018.

As of the end of October 2019, the Company had 104 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 34,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Caitlin Stiles, (281) 210-2619

[email protected]