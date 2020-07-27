LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Prime Location Near Fort Collins

Breaking News
The Chatfield Plan by LGI Homes at Hidden Valley Farm

Spacious one-story home with charming exterior stone detailing and CompleteHome™ upgraded interiors.

DENVER, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the opening of its newest community conveniently located north of Denver near Fort Collins, Colorado.

LGI Homes at Hidden Valley Farm will offer an incredible lineup of new construction homes near Fort Collins. This popular location offers residents a suburban atmosphere with a multitude of shopping and dining destinations, as well as close proximity to the peaks of Rocky Mountain National Park.

“Fort Collins is a great location for families to plant roots, and LGI Homes is proud to offer affordable new home options for home shoppers in the area,” said Ryan Stokes, Division President, LGI Homes.

Hidden Valley Farm offers three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from 1,293 to 2,363 square feet with prices starting in the mid-$300s. These new homes feature energy-efficient and modern upgrades found in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. Chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops and recessed lighting, as well as Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers and programmable thermostats add an unparalleled value to each home. Within the neighborhood, residents experience amenity-rich living with multiple community parks and play structures, as well as a relaxing picnic area with a gazebo, grilling area and seating. Families of all sizes will love the beautifully paved walking paths and outdoor recreation opportunities that this safe and quiet subdivision offers.

To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Hidden Valley Farm information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. Quick move-in opportunities are available now for qualified buyers. To schedule an appointment at Hidden Valley Farm, call (866) 285-8966 ext 753 or visit LGIHomes.com/HiddenValleyFarm.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lgihomes.com.

Source: LGI Homes, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8b8e72b-205d-41c6-a40f-54cc1fabb067

