The Columbia Plan by LGI Homes at Whitmore LGI Homes announces the grand opening of Whitmore in Tacoma, a community of new, move-in ready homes with designer upgrades included.

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the opening of its newest community in Spanaway, Washington. Whitmore offers homebuyers affordable, upgraded homes in an exceptional location near the city centers of Tacoma and Seattle.

Residents of the Whitmore community will enjoy a tranquil setting surrounded by the natural beauty and wildlife of the Pacific Northwest. Endless outdoor adventures are minutes from home in this waterfront region, with opportunities for swimming, kayaking, hiking, camping, boating and more. Popular parks such as Spanaway Park and Lake, Cross Park, and even closer to home, Sprinker Recreation Center, offer sports fields, playgrounds, picnic areas and ice-skating opportunities.

At Whitmore, LGI Homes is constructing 25 single-family homes consisting of five floor plans. These new homes range in size from 1,157 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms up to 2,378 square feet with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Additionally, these new homes have been meticulously designed with spacious, open layouts, chef-inspired kitchens, energy-saving features and a host of included upgrades. Every new home at Whitmore comes with the designer-selected features of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, boasting cutting-edge Whirlpool® brand kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, recessed LED lighting, wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and more.

New homes at Whitmore are priced from the $520s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 866-921-1227 ext 578 or visit LGIHomes.com/Whitmore.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

