LGI Homes is Now Selling in New Tampa Area Golf Course Community

This elegant five-bedroom home provides incredible indoor and outdoor living spaces, along with a chef-ready kitchen and spacious master suite.

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) is now selling at its latest community located in the greater Tampa area, Sherman Hills, conveniently located off I-75 and Highway 50.

Nestled amongst an 18-hole golf course, Sherman Hills offers residents stunning views and a tranquil lifestyle. This idyllic community also boasts an unbelievable array of resort-inspired amenities, including a neighborhood pool, tennis courts and a charming community clubhouse.

At Sherman Hills, LGI Homes showcases a collection of stunning floor plans, highlighting three- to five- bedroom homes from the $190s. These impeccably designed homes range in size from 1,091 sq. ft. to just over 1,980 sq. ft. and feature fully loaded kitchens, large bedrooms, walk-in closets, open living rooms and sprawling covered patios. Every LGI home at Sherman Hills also includes landscaped backyards, many of which overlook sprawling golf course fairways.

Additionally, all homes at Sherman Hills showcase the newly unveiled CompleteHome™ package, which is designed to add style, energy-efficiency and value to every home. This new package includes an extensive assortment of today’s most desired upgrades such as energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, spacious granite countertops, stainless-steel undermount kitchen sink, 36” upper cabinets with crown molding, a convenient outlet with USB charging capability, brushed nickel lighting fixtures, attached finished garages, a WiFi-enabled garage door opener and professional front yard landscaping.

Brand-new homes, an unbelievable location, abundant amenities, and affordable prices make Sherman Hills a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. For more information, interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 878-8995 ext 1345 or visit www.LGIHomes.com.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 31,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

